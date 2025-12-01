Schneider Industries to Auction Assets of Shuttered Biotech Lab Facility

(Lot 69) Agilent Technologies Triple Quad LC/MS Mass Spectrometer, Model# G6490A (Lot 70) Agilent Technologies 1290 Infinity UHPLC; Includes: G1316C 1290 TCC Heater Assembly, G4226A 1290 Sampler, G1330B FC/ ALS Therm (Lot 93) Powerex SEQ 20-HP Tankless Quadplex Oil-Less Enclosed Scroll Air Compressor and Peak Industrial Nitrogen Generator (Lot 71) Agilent Technologies Accurate-Mass Q-TOF LC/MS Spectrometer, Model# G530A, Serial# US10162003, Includes: 1260 Infinity HPLC, G1310B 1260 Iso Pump, and Vacuum Pumps Schneider Industries Logo

Biotech Lab Facility in Madison, WI Closed and Scheduled for Auction Dec 4th.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Industries has been hired to conduct an online auction of a shuttered Biotech Lab Facility in Madison, WI. The auction is currently live and scheduled to end on Dec 4th at 10 AM Central. With over 100 lots, the auction is a complete liquidation all assets in the facility. Featured items:• (2) Agilent Technologies 1290 Infinity LC Systems (UHPLC),• Agilent Technologies 6530 Q-TOF LC/MS Mass Spectrometer System,• Agilent Technologies 6490 Triple Quadrupole LC-MS/MS Mass Spectrometer System,• Stirling Ultracold Upright Ultra Low Temp (-80 C) Freezer,• Powerex Pure Air Tech Air Compressor with Peak Industrial Nitrogen Generator,• Fisher Scientific Isotemp Ultra Low Temp (-80 C) Freezer,• Zeiss Axio Observer A1 Microscope,• (2) Thermo Scientific BioHood 1300 Series A2 Lab Hoods,• (2) Thermo Scientific Sorvall Legend XTR Centrifuges,• Savant RVT 400 Refrigerated Vapor Trap,• And Much More!!Schneider Industries has been helping corporations manage surplus assets and liquidate inventory for over 30 years. Companies like Emerson Electric, The Ferrero Group, The Boeing Company, and Hain Celestial depend on Schneider Industries to liquidate factory equipment, reduce their unused commercial & industrial inventory, and turn real estate properties into liquid assets.Schneider Industries provides acquisition and disposition services for all sectors of the manufacturing and processing industries from Hi-Tech to agriculture. No project is out of the realm for Schneider Industries’ vast industry knowledge.Schneider Industries was founded in 1993 by Bruce Schneider with the goal of assisting corporations in managing their surplus assets, including equipment and real estate. Schneider specializes in maximizing the value of corporations’ surplus and idle equipment by creating individual strategic plans to reach end users thus maximizing value, all the while providing these services in a controlled, secure, and safe environment. Schneider Industries provides a complete program of turnkey services including restoration, construction and demolition services, and warehouse and asset management.Over the years, Schneider Industries has grown to become one of the most recognized companies in its industry. Their personnel and work ethics combine experience, integrity, transparency, professionalism, creativity, and commitment. These features have helped to make SI the number one choice to manage surplus assets for over a thousand companies such as General Mills, Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Foods, Grupo Herdez, and Emerson Electric, to name a few.What can Schneider do for you? Reach out today!

