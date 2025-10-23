Schneider Industries to Auction Complete Plant-Based Meat Production Facility in Delta, BC

Schneider Industries Logo (Lot 127A) Syspal (Broseley Shropshire) Mixing Blender (Lot 227) WeighPack 360 Degree Multihead Weigher Scale (Lot 138) Handtmann Filler with Lift (Lot 128) GEA Cutmaster Slicer

Over 600 Lots of Premium Food Manufacturing Equipment—Online Auction Ends October 29 at 10 AM Central

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Industries , a global leader in industrial asset management and liquidation, has been commissioned to conduct the complete online auction of a major Plant-Based Meat Production Facility located in Delta, BC. The auction is now live and will close on October 29 at 10:00 AM Central Time.This sale represents a rare opportunity for buyers to acquire top-tier food processing, packaging, and production equipment from a recently shuttered facility. With over 600 lots available, the auction features a complete plant liquidation of high-quality assets ready for redeployment.Featured Equipment Includes:• GEA Kutter Cutmaster Slicers• WeighPack 360 Degree Multihead Weigher Scales• Syspal (Broseley Shropshire) Mixing Blenders• Handtmann Fillers with Lifts• Formax Slicers• GEA Crumb Coater Machines• CFS Electric Fryer• GEA Multiformer Machine• Multivac Vacuum Sealing Packers• Stainless Steel Mixer Kettles• Poly Clip System Clippers• Promarks Tumbler• Townsend (Franko Matic) Frank Linkers• Planet Product Corp Wiener Packaging Line• FMA (Food Machine Automatic) Spiral Conveyors• Sesotec Metal Detectors• Loma Checkweighers• And More!!For more than 30 years, Schneider Industries has been the trusted choice for global corporations such as Emerson Electric, The Ferrero Group, The Boeing Company, and Hain Celestial—helping them turn surplus assets and idle equipment into cash flow quickly and efficiently.Founded in 1993 by Bruce Schneider, the company specializes in the strategic acquisition and disposition of manufacturing and processing assets across all industries—from high-tech to agriculture. Schneider Industries offers turnkey solutions, including restoration, demolition, and warehouse management, ensuring every project is handled safely, securely, and professionally.With a reputation built on integrity, transparency, and results, Schneider Industries continues to be the go-to partner for companies such as General Mills, Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Foods, Grupo Herdez, and Emerson Electric.Don’t Miss Out — Bidding Closes October 29 at 10 AM Central!To register and view the full auction catalog, visit: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/schneiderind/catalogue-id-schneider10578

