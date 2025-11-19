Schneider Industries to Auction Surplus Assets of Electronics Assembly and Testing Facility, Ends Tomorrow!

(Lot 23) Gorbel 250 lb Overhead Workstation Crane w/ CM Electric Hoists (Lot 474) Huntair Fan Wall Trailer (Lot 368) Nordock Dock Levelers (Pair), Model# NH78 40,000 lbs (Lot 487) Control Panel and Contents Schneider Industries Logo

Complete Facility in New Berlin, WI Closed and Scheduled to Auction Nov. 20th.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Industries , Inc. is set to auction over 500 surplus assets at a shuttered facility in New Berlin, WI. The auction is currently live and scheduled to close Tomorrow, November 20th at 10 AM Central. Featured items include:• (HPS Hammond Power Solutions 75 kVA dry-type DRIVE ISOLATION TRANSFORMERS,• Gorbel 250 lb Workstation Crane with CM ShopStar Hoist,• Electrical Cabinets w/ Contents,• Electric Motors (Various Sizes),• Drive Test Bay Roll-In Fixtures with Control Cabinets,• Dynaric N3400A Automatic Strapping Machines,• Nordock Dock Levelers,• Baldor 400 HP Motor,• GE 100 HP Motor,• Rex Manufacturing 500 KVA Transformer,• Rex Manufacturing 300 KVA Transformer,• Crown Electric Tugger with 3 Carts,• Rex Manufacturing 200 KVA Transformer,• And Much More!!Schneider Industries has been helping corporations manage surplus assets and liquidate inventory for over 30 years. Companies like Emerson Electric, The Ferrero Group, The Boeing Company, and Hain Celestial depend on Schneider Industries to liquidate factory equipment, reduce their unused commercial & industrial inventory, and turn real estate properties into liquid assets.Schneider Industries provides acquisition and disposition services for all sectors of the manufacturing and processing industries from Hi-Tech to agriculture. No project is out of the realm for Schneider Industries’ vast industry knowledge.Schneider Industries was founded in 1993 by Bruce Schneider with the goal of assisting corporations in managing their surplus assets, including equipment and real estate. Schneider specializes in maximizing the value of corporations’ surplus and idle equipment by creating individual strategic plans to reach end users thus maximizing value, all the while providing these services in a controlled, secure, and safe environment. Schneider Industries provides a complete program of turnkey services including restoration, construction and demolition services, and warehouse and asset management.Over the years, Schneider Industries has grown to become one of the most recognized companies in its industry. Their personnel and work ethics combine experience, integrity, transparency, professionalism, creativity, and commitment. These features have helped to make SI the number one choice to manage surplus assets for over a thousand companies such as General Mills, Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Foods, Grupo Herdez, and Emerson Electric, to name a few.What can Schneider do for you? Reach out today!

