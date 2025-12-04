LiveData Appoints Jeffrey H. Forbes as VP of Commercial Healthcare Sales to Drive Strategic Growth and Partnerships

Leading Perioperative Software Developer Accommodating Surge of Interest from Hospitals

I’m looking forward to building relationships that expand our impact across the surgical ecosystem.” — Jeffrey Forbes

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveData, Inc., a leader in perioperative workflow solutions , today announced the appointment of Jeff Forbes as Vice President of Commercial Healthcare Sales. In this role, Forbes will lead LiveData’s commercial sales strategy and strategic partnership development as the company accelerates its growth in hospitals and surgical facilities across North America.“For more than three decades, Jeff has demonstrated exceptional leadership in complex enterprise environments — building and scaling high-performance sales teams, transforming organizations, and delivering measurable results for healthcare clients,” said Jeff Robbins, Founder and CEO of LiveData. “His deep experience in healthcare technology and his proven success in driving commercial growth make him ideally suited to lead our next phase of expansion. Jeff brings the strategic insight and operational discipline needed to strengthen our partner ecosystem, expand adoption of LiveData PeriOp Manager, and deliver greater value to our customers.”— A Record of Leadership and Transformation —Before joining LiveData, Forbes served as Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences Solutions Sales at Iron Mountain, where he built and led a national team of 60 professionals spanning business development, client success, and subject-matter expertise. He spearheaded the company’s transformation to an enterprise-class, insight-driven solution selling organization that consistently delivered double-digit revenue growth through innovative information management and compliance solutions for hospitals and life sciences clients.Earlier in his career, Forbes held senior leadership roles at Siemens Enterprise Communications, where he pioneered the creation of a healthcare vertical market enterprise-class solution sales organization dedicated to healthcare and life sciences. Under his leadership, the healthcare business grew to represent 20 percent of Siemens’ North American sales revenues, exceeding $130 million annually. His ability to align complex technology offerings with the evolving needs of healthcare systems positioned Siemens as a trusted communications partner for hospitals nationwide.Forbes holds an Executive MBA from the University of New Haven, along with multiple certifications in leadership, social selling, and organizational visibility.— Driving Growth in a Changing Healthcare Landscape —In his new role, Forbes will focus on expanding LiveData’s commercial presence within large health systems, community hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers. His mandate includes strengthening strategic alliances with EHR vendors such as MEDITECH and Oracle Health; optimizing LiveData’s channel engagement strategy; and driving adoption of digital workflow and capacity optimization solutions that empower surgical teams to perform more efficiently, safely, and profitably.“I’m excited about this opportunity with LiveData at this critical time in healthcare,” said Forbes. “Hospitals are under unprecedented pressure to deliver more procedures with fewer resources, while maintaining safety , quality, and financial stability. LiveData’s real-time orchestration platform gives perioperative teams the visibility and coordination tools they need to perform at their best. I’m looking forward to building relationships that expand our impact across the surgical ecosystem.”— About LiveData —LiveData began developing surgical workflow solutions in 2001, when the company took a leading role in an Operating Room of the Future project at Massachusetts General Hospital funded by a grant from the US Army. Today, over 700 operating rooms across 44 states use LiveData to address patient safety, team communication, case growth, and perioperative efficiency.LiveData is proud to be rated the #1 Inpatient Surgical + Perioperative Solution in the most recent Black Book Research list, an unbiased survey of over 14,000 hospital leaders. LiveData has been named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare list for six consecutive years, ranking as a top 10 vendor in the most recent edition. LiveData’s OR-Dashboard with Active Time Out has been designated a Joint Commission Leading Practice. In 2019, our company was named one of 25 Forbes Small Giants.LiveData is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.livedata.com , follow LiveData on LinkedIn, or request a demo of LiveData's tools.©2025 LiveDataand Active Time Outare registered trademarks of LiveData, Inc. LiveData Insights™, LiveData PeriOp Manager™, PeriOp Planner™, Patient Flow™, PreOp Board™, OR-Dashboard™, OR-Schedule Board™, Family Waiting Board™, Procedure Suite Manager™, and PeriOp Manager Analytics™ are trademarks of LiveData, Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.