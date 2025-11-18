LiveData Names David Owen as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate AI Innovation in Surgical Workflow and Patient Safety

Company Continues to Invest in Pioneering Technology for the Perioperative Suite

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveData, Inc., a leader in real-time workflow and analytics solutions for surgical teams, today announced the appointment of David Owen as Chief Product Officer.Owen joins LiveData to advance the company’s mission of improving patient safety and operating room efficiency through AI-powered workflow and decision support solutions. His focus will be on bringing the same best-in-class safety and efficiency LiveData delivers to hospitals serving veterans to facilities serving patients across the broader healthcare landscape.A seasoned healthcare technology executive, Owen has held senior leadership roles at 3M, Nuance, and Net Health. His background spans decades of experience developing and commercializing AI innovations that enhance clinical performance and operational outcomes.“As Chief Product Officer, my mission is to build a product culture centered on continuous learning and customer value,” said Owen. “LiveData’s platform already helps hospitals deliver safer, more efficient care — and we’re ready to expand that impact even further.”Jeff Robbins, Chief Executive Officer of LiveData, added, “David’s proven record of transforming healthcare products through AI and data-driven insight makes him the ideal leader to guide our next stage of growth and innovation.”— About LiveData —LiveData began developing surgical workflow solutions in 2001, when the company took a leading role in an Operating Room of the Future project at Massachusetts General Hospital funded by a grant from the US Army. Today, over 700 operating rooms across 44 states use LiveData to address patient safety, team communication, case growth, and perioperative efficiency.LiveData is proud to be rated the #1 Inpatient Surgical + Perioperative Solution in the most recent Black Book Research list, an unbiased survey of over 14,000 hospital leaders. LiveData’s OR-Dashboard with Active Time Out has been designated a Joint Commission Leading Practice. In 2019, our company was named one of 25 Forbes Small Giants. LiveData is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit livedata.com, follow LiveData on LinkedIn, or request a demo of LiveData's tools.###©2025 LiveDataand Active Time Outare registered trademarks of LiveData, Inc. LiveData Insights™, LiveData PeriOp Manager™, PeriOp Planner™, Patient Flow™, PreOp Board™, OR-Dashboard™, OR-Schedule Board™, Family Waiting Board™, Procedure Suite Manager™, and PeriOp Manager Analytics™ are trademarks of LiveData, Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

