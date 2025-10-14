LiveData Launches New Analytics Tool, LiveData Insights, with Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Wisconsin as 1st MEDITECH User

New Solution Brings Advanced Analytics to MEDITECH Customers With Operating Rooms

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveData , a leader in real-time clinical workflow solutions, today announced the launch of LiveData Insights, its newest product designed to deliver actionable intelligence for hospitals and surgery centers. Sauk Prairie Healthcare, a nationally recognized rural healthcare provider in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, is the first customer to implement the new solution that drives improved performance results through the surgery department.LiveData Insights provides business and perioperative leaders with visibility into operating room (OR) performance beyond what any EHR has delivered to date, continuing the intuitive and clinician-first experiences LiveData is known for.By combining real-time workflow data with clear analytics, LiveData Insights has a significant positive economic impact. Its advanced Case Scheduling Accuracy reports show when service lines are overbooked or underbooked, contributing to delays or inefficiency.Hospitals using LiveData Insights can proactively address other previously-hidden bottlenecks like case cancellations by monitoring trends and surfacing reasons for FCOTS delays. Users can track overall utilization by seeing how many rooms are operational at peak times. Data-driven decision-making from LiveData Insights even extends to comparing how individual surgeons are using their allocated blocks against the average performance of other surgeons.Patients ultimately benefit from LiveData Insights as more options for scheduling arise and hospital communications improve.“Hospitals are increasingly looking to apply world-class analytics to their surgery departments, in order to make management easier for clinicians and executives alike,” said Jeff Robbins, Founder and CEO at LiveData. “LiveData Insights empowers healthcare leaders with the information they need to make faster, smarter operational decisions. We are thrilled to partner with Sauk Prairie Healthcare as the first organization to bring new perioperative statistics to life.”— Sauk Prairie Healthcare Pioneers Cutting-Edge Surgical Analytics —As the first hospital in the nation to adopt LiveData Insights, Sauk Prairie Healthcare builds on its tradition of pioneering innovative technology in rural healthcare.With the deployment of LiveData Insights, Sauk Prairie Healthcare also continues to underscore its position as a regional surgery leader, taking the next step in its journey of continuous improvement.“We are proud to be the first hospital in the nation to launch LiveData Insights,” said Kim Beld, Vice President, Ambulatory & Medical Staff Services at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. “This solution gives our perioperative leadership team powerful tools to improve efficiency, while maintaining our unwavering commitment to patient safety and clinical quality.”Sauk Prairie Healthcare has a longstanding reputation for surgical excellence. In 2025, Sauk Prairie Hospital earned a five-star ratings by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for both Overall Quality and Patient Experience; an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group; and was named a High Performing Hospital for Hip and Knee Replacements in on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals list.By augmenting their MEDITECH EHR with LiveData’s “system of engagement” - which uses new and existing data to digitize manual workflows - Sauk Prairie Healthcare is poised to serve more patients without increased staffing needs. This completes Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s 1st phase of implementing LiveData’s flagship PeriOp Manager platform, marking the 44th state in which LiveData is currently used.— LiveData Insights On Display —Members of LiveData’s clinical and product teams will attend the 2025 OR Manager Conference in Anaheim, California to show LiveData Insights to interested organizations.During exhibition hours on October 28-29, conference attendees can see how LiveData Insights incorporates features like Case Duration Recommendations to generate data-driven scheduling decisions with existing records. They can also view LiveData’s updated analytics interface, and see how smart dashboards will apply to their facility.LiveData Insights is compatible with the nation’s largest EHR providers. Visit https://www.livedata.com/periop-manager for more information about bringing LiveData’s advanced clinical workflow platform into your operating rooms.— About LiveData —LiveData began developing surgical workflow solutions in 2001, when the company took a leading role in an Operating Room of the Future project at Massachusetts General Hospital funded by a grant from the US Army. Today, over 700 operating rooms across 44 states are using LiveData to address patient safety, team communication, case growth, and perioperative efficiency.LiveData is proud to be rated the #1 Inpatient Surgical + Perioperative Solution in the most recent Black Book Research list, an unbiased survey of over 14,000 hospital leaders. LiveData’s OR-Dashboard with Active Time Out has been designated a Joint Commission Leading Practice. In 2019, our company was named one of 25 Forbes Small Giants. LiveData is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.livedata.com , follow LiveData on LinkedIn, or request a demo of LiveData's tools.— About Sauk Prairie Healthcare —Founded in 1956, Sauk Prairie Healthcare includes a 37-bed, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) acute care hospital and four surgical specialty practices located in Prairie du Sac, Wis. plus four primary care clinics in Mazomanie, Plain, Spring Green, and Lodi. Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been named in the top 5% for patient satisfaction by Press Ganey, earning the prestigious Guardian of Excellence Award . Sauk Prairie Healthcare provides care for more than 45,000 people in the service area which extends from Poynette to Lone Rock, and from Plain to Black Earth. www.saukprairiehealthcare.org or call 608-643-3311. YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.###©2025 LiveDataand Active Time Outare registered trademarks of LiveData, Inc. LiveData Insights™, LiveData PeriOp Manager™, PeriOp Planner™, Patient Flow™, PreOp Board™, OR-Dashboard™, OR-Schedule Board™, Family Waiting Board™, Procedure Suite Manager™, and PeriOp Manager Analytics™ are trademarks of LiveData, Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

