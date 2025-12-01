Vodafone Ukraine CEO Olga Ustynova Recognized by Forbes Ukraine as One of the Top 10 Wartime CEOs

Forbes Ukraine honors Olga Ustynova for leading Vodafone Ukraine with resilience, clarity, and stability during one of the country’s most challenging periods.

AMST, NETHERLANDS, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Ukraine has named Olga Ustynova, CEO of Vodafone Ukraine, among the Top 10 Best Ukrainian CEOs of Wartime, highlighting her leadership during one of the most challenging periods for the country’s telecommunications sector.

Strengthening her reputation as a strategic and resilient executive, Forbes emphasized Ustynova’s ability to guide Vodafone Ukraine through complex national conditions while ensuring reliable connectivity for millions of users. The recognition positions her among the country’s most effective business leaders navigating a rapidly evolving economic environment.

“Olga’s leadership has been exemplary. She has steered Vodafone Ukraine through extraordinary circumstances with clarity, discipline, and empathy,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding, Vodafone Ukraine’s parent company. “Her focus on stability, people, and long-term development demonstrates what modern leadership should be.”

Volodymyr Lavrenchuk, NEQSOL Holding’s Country Director in Ukraine and Member of the Supervisory Board of Vodafone Ukraine, noted that his first impression of Ustynova — “effective, professional, and precise” — has only strengthened over years of collaboration.

Forbes’ ranking highlights the performance of Ukraine’s most impactful CEOs, focusing on strategic vision, operational resilience, innovation, and measurable business results.

Under Olga Ustynova’s leadership, Vodafone Ukraine has:

- invested more than UAH 20 billion over the past three years to modernize and expand mobile and fiber-optic networks;

- prioritized employee safety, uninterrupted communication, and national support;

- expanded high-speed mobile and fiber-optic coverage despite significant operational challenges;

- strengthened financial stability through restructuring;

- increased infrastructure capacity and market capitalization.

About Vodafone Ukraine

Vodafone Ukraine is one of the country’s leading telecommunications operators, providing mobile and fixed broadband services to millions of customers nationwide. The company continues to invest in network modernization, digital services, and infrastructure development, focusing on reliability, customer experience, and technological innovation.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group operating in telecommunications, energy, high-tech, construction, and mining across several global markets. The holding focuses on long-term strategic development, innovation, and sustainable growth.

