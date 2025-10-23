Vodafone Ukraine, part of NEQSOL Holding, to Boost Black Sea Connectivity with Vodafone Group

Will invest +€100 million in a subsea cable to create a new high-speed digital corridor linking Europe and Asia through Bulgaria, Türkiye, Georgia, and Ukraine

The Kardesa project represents a vital step forward in building a more connected and resilient digital future” — Yusif Jabbarov

BAKI, AZERBAIJAN, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vodafone Ukraine, part of NEQSOL Holding, and Vodafone Group will soon begin construction of a new high-capacity submarine cable system in the Black Sea that will establish a cutting-edge digital corridor between Europe and Asia.

The Kardesa Submarine Cable System will feature landing points in Bulgaria, Türkiye, Georgia, and Ukraine, enhancing the diversity of digital routes through the region. Once completed, it will significantly improve internet reliability, resilience, and speed for customers in the countries where it lands – helping to attract new investment and accelerate the growth of local digital economies.

The first landing in Bulgaria is scheduled for 2027, followed by subsequent landings in Türkiye, Georgia, and Ukraine. Construction in Ukraine will be carried out exclusively in internationally recognized safe zones.

The project will be delivered by Xtera, a global leader in high-capacity subsea solutions, with an overall investment exceeding €100 million. Kardesa will add over 500 terabits per second of new internet capacity across the Black Sea region – helping to meet the rapidly growing global demand for data as 5G, AI, streaming, and IoT usage continue to expand. Submarine cable systems currently carry around 97–98% of international internet traffic, making each new route critical to the resilience of the global digital economy.

“The Kardesa project represents a vital step forward in building a more connected and resilient digital future. By linking Europe and Asia with next-generation infrastructure, this initiative strengthens the foundation for innovation, trade, and economic growth across the Black Sea region. We are proud to partner with Vodafone Group on a project that perfectly aligns with our mission to enable technological progress and sustainable connectivity,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman, NEQSOL Holding.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group with operations in more than 10 countries across the energy, telecommunications, high-tech, construction, and mining sectors. Guided by a strategy of innovation and responsible investment, NEQSOL Holding delivers long-term value and contributes to the sustainable development of the markets it operates.

