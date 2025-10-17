NEQSOL Holding, Education Development Fund mark graduation of second cohort of PARLA female scholarship program

27 new PARLA graduates help advance women’s education, leadership, and inclusion through mentorship and real-world experience.

PARLA embodies our belief that empowering women through education and opportunity drives lasting progress” — Yusif Jabbarov

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding, in partnership with the Education Development Fund (TIF), announced the graduation of the second cohort of the PARLA Female Students Scholarship and Development Program, an initiative supporting women’s education and professional development in Azerbaijan.

Twenty-seven female students completed the program this year, bringing the total number of PARLA graduates to 41 and the wider community to 100 members. The initiative provides academic and career support, including English-language and IELTS preparation, soft-skills training, internships across

NEQSOL Holding companies, and mentorship opportunities through NEQSOL Academy and NEQSOL WellWave.

Graduates were presented with a symbolic PARLA bracelet representing empowerment, luck, success and strength during a ceremony attended by holding executives and program partners. Speakers included Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer at NEQSOL Holding, Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom, which is part of the Holding, and Rasul Hashimov, Head of the Project Management Department at the Education Development Fund.

Earlier this year, the PARLA program received international recognition at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, earning Gold in Achievement in Extended Enterprise Learning Programs and Silver in Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion. The program was commended for its impact, inclusive design and focus on long-term growth.

“The success of the PARLA program demonstrates how collaboration and sustained support can open real pathways for talented young women. We are proud to see our graduates grow into confident, capable professionals who will shape the future with their skills and ambition. PARLA embodies our belief that empowering women through education and opportunity drives lasting progress, not only for individuals but for the communities and industries they will help transform,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding.

“PARLA reflects our commitment to learning and leadership that go beyond the classroom. By combining education, mentorship and real-world experience, we help participants gain the confidence, curiosity and resilience needed to succeed. Witnessing their development and determination is truly rewarding, and it reinforces our purpose — to nurture people who are ready to grow, lead and make a meaningful contribution to the world around them,” said Meric Tunc.

As a leader in the tech industry — and especially as a woman — I strongly support the PARLA program. It reflects the leadership standards and values that NEQSOL Holding stands for: opening doors for women by empowering them with knowledge, practical training, and real opportunities to grow. Meeting and speaking with the second cohort of PARLA participants gives me confidence in the future — shaped by capable, curious, and courageous young women,” said Ana Nakashidze.

Launched in 2024, the PARLA program is part of NEQSOL Holding’s Corporate Impact strategy to promote education, inclusion and women’s empowerment.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in eleven countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. NEQSOL Holding reaffirms its commitment to continuing and expanding the PARLA program, recognizing its importance in supporting talented female students.



