Entrex OTC: NTRX Launches Billion-Dollar EB-5 Initiative Integrating Environmental Impact, Job Creation & Bitcoin Mining

Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins

Entrex (OTCBB:NTRX)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX), a Florida-based public company focused on environmentally beneficial, cash-flowing energy infrastructure, today announced the launch of its Entrex EB-5 Investment Initiative, designed to attract foreign capital into U.S. job-creating, environmentally positive projects.The initiative converts stranded and leaking natural gas wells into clean-energy sites powering U.S.-manufactured Bitcoin Mining Units (BMUs)—reducing methane emissions while creating domestic manufacturing and operational jobs.“Our EB-5 program turns environmental problems into economic engines,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “Stranded gas becomes rural clean energy, new jobs, and real yields for investors. Collectively, we believe the opportunity represents a potential billion-dollar deployment pipeline.”Once approved, the EB-5 structure would allow qualified foreign investors to participate in Bitcoin Mining Unit development and production companies offering:• 100% asset-backed investments• Proven operating cash flow• Full Section 179 depreciation• A defined exit path into Entrex (OTC: NTRX)Entrex has identified 1,060+ stranded wells suitable for conversion and expects initial EB-5 financings to begin in early 2026.Learn More: https://entrex.link/EB5_Learn_More About Entrex:Entrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets, beginning with natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.