Vetcon Electricians Announces Grand Opening of New Orlando Location

Veteran-Owned Electrical Contractor Expands Commercial & Residential Services Across Central Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetcon Electricians, one of Central Florida’s most trusted and fastest-growing Veteran-Owned electrical service providers, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location at 2054 Victoria Falls Dr., Orlando, FL 32824. This expansion positions the company to better serve the growing demand for high-quality Orlando Electrical Contractor and the surrounding communities including Winter Park, Windermere, and College Park.

With an unwavering commitment to safety, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Vetcon Electricians delivers a full range of commercial and residential electrical services. The company brings over 40 years of combined industry experience to Orlando, along with a mission rooted in military values: integrity, precision, efficiency, and the highest standard of service.

Veteran-Owned Electrical Contractor Bringing Quality to Orlando

Vetcon Electricians is proudly Veteran-Owned and Operated, founded by United States military veterans who have carried their dedication, work ethic, and attention to detail into the electrical trade. The company has earned a strong reputation across Central Florida for its professional approach, same-day solutions, code-compliant installations, and transparent customer service.

“Opening this new Orlando location allows us to bring our expertise and values to even more homeowners and businesses,” said Frederick Franks Jr., Founder and CEO of Vetcon Electricians. “Our team understands what it means to serve with honor, and that commitment drives every electrical repair, upgrade, and installation we complete.”

Full-Service Electrical Solutions for Homes and Businesses

At the new Orlando location, Vetcon Electricians will continue providing a wide range of Residential and Commercial Electrical Services, including:

Residential Electrical Services

Electrical repairs and troubleshooting

Panel upgrades and replacements

Safety inspections and code compliance

Outlet, switch, and lighting installations

Whole-home rewiring and remodel electrical

EV charger installation

Outdoor and security lighting

Smoke & carbon monoxide detector installation

Commercial Electrical Services

- Commercial build-outs for medical facilities, restaurants, office suites, and retail spaces

- Tenant improvements and interior electrical renovations

- Commercial electrical panel upgrades

- Lighting design, retrofits, and energy-efficient installations

These expanded service offerings allow Vetcon Electricians to meet the diverse needs of Orlando’s rapidly growing residential neighborhoods as well as the area’s booming commercial industries.

Commercial Build-Out Expertise for the Orlando Market

With Central Florida experiencing record growth in the healthcare, hospitality, restaurant, and small business sectors, Vetcon Electricians has built a specialized team dedicated to handling commercial electrical build-outs.

The new Orlando office will serve as a hub for major commercial projects, including:

- Medical Office Build-Outs (urgent cares, dental offices, clinics, specialty medical suites)

- Restaurant Electrical Build-Outs (kitchens, exhaust systems, POS circuits, emergency lighting, coolers/freezers)

- Office Space Build-Outs (executive suites, coworking spaces, corporate offices, retail establishments)

Each project is completed with strict adherence to Florida building codes, ADA requirements, and industry safety guidelines. The team combines commercial expertise with strong project management to ensure all projects are finished on time and within budget.

Proudly Supporting Local Veterans with a 15% Discount

As a Veteran-Owned business, Vetcon Electricians remains dedicated to supporting the men and women who have served our country. To honor this commitment, the company is introducing a 15% discount for all Veterans living in the Orlando area who need residential electrical repairs or service upgrades.

“We never forget where we come from,” added Franks. “Offering a discount to local Veterans is just one way we show our appreciation for their service and sacrifices.”

Expanding Service Area to Winter Park, Windermere, and College Park

In addition to the primary Orlando location, Vetcon Electricians is expanding operations throughout key surrounding communities, including:

- Winter Park – serving luxury homes, upscale retail spaces, and historic district electrical upgrades

- Windermere – providing high-end residential electrical enhancements, whole-home upgrades, and EV charging installations

- College Park – specializing in older home rewiring, panel upgrades, and modern lighting solutions

This strategic expansion supports the company’s long-term goal of becoming Central Florida’s most trusted electrical contractor for homeowners, businesses, property managers, and developers.

Commitment to Safety, Reliability, and Community

Vetcon Electricians operates with a foundation built on transparency, trust, and doing the job right the first time. Each technician is fully licensed, insured, trained, and equipped to deliver safe, efficient electrical work in compliance with Florida Electrical Code.

The company also places a strong emphasis on supporting local communities—offering emergency repair services, fast scheduling, competitive pricing, and honest assessments without unnecessary upselling. You can also find us on Facebook.

