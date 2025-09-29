Vetcon Electricians of Ocala Announces 15% Veteran Discount for the Month of October Across Ocala and Gainesville, FL

Ocala Electricians

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala is a veteran-owned and operated electrical contractor dedicated to providing high-quality residential and commercial contractor.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetcon Electricians of Ocala, a trusted electrical contractor and veteran-owned business serving Central Florida, is proud to announce a special promotion honoring local veterans. Throughout the month of October, all veterans in Ocala and Gainesville, Florida, will receive a 15% discount on electrical services. This initiative is part of Vetcon’s ongoing commitment to giving back to those who served our country while ensuring local communities have access to reliable, professional, and affordable electrical repair and installation services.

Honoring Service with Savings

October has always been a month of reflection and appreciation for those who dedicated their lives to serving the nation. As a veteran-owned company, Vetcon Electricians of Ocala understands the discipline, commitment, and sacrifice that come with military service. This exclusive 15% discount is designed not just as a token of gratitude, but also as a way to help local veterans maintain safe and functional homes and businesses.

“Being veteran-owned, we know firsthand the values of dedication, service, and integrity,” said Freddie Hooker, Vice President of Operations at Vetcon Electricians of Ocala. “Our mission is to bring those same values into every job we complete. This October, we want to go one step further by offering veterans a well-deserved discount. It’s our way of saluting their service while ensuring they have access to the highest-quality electrical repair and installation services in the region.”

Comprehensive Electrical Services in Ocala and Gainesville

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala is widely recognized as one of the most reliable electricians and electrical contractors in Central Florida. From residential repairs to commercial installations, the company delivers comprehensive services that meet modern safety standards and client expectations.

Services include:

Electrical panel upgrades and repairs

New circuit installation and rewiring

Lighting design and installation

Ceiling fan and appliance wiring

Whole-home surge protection

Smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm installations

Commercial electrical contractor services for offices, retail, and industrial facilities

Whether it’s a small repair or a large-scale installation, Vetcon’s licensed electricians bring precision, professionalism, and customer-first service to every project.

Why Veterans and Families Trust Vetcon

The electrical industry demands skill, safety, and a strong work ethic—qualities ingrained in the company’s culture due to its military foundation. Customers across Ocala and Gainesville have consistently praised Vetcon Electricians of Ocala for punctuality, professionalism, and problem-solving expertise.

The October veteran discount further sets the company apart by aligning its values with tangible support for the community. Veterans and their families can rely on Vetcon to deliver affordable, top-tier service without compromising on quality.

A Veteran-Owned Business with Community Roots

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala isn’t just a business; it’s a part of the local fabric of Central Florida. As a veteran-owned company, the team has built a reputation for discipline, attention to detail, and customer care that mirrors the values of military service.

“Our team is not just made up of electricians—it’s built on men and women who understand what it means to serve,” Hooker added. “From our project managers to our licensed electricians, we put integrity into every call, every service, and every customer relationship.”

This October discount is an extension of that mission: combining professional-grade electrical solutions with a deep respect for those who wore the uniform.

Serving Residential and Commercial Clients

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala works across both residential and commercial sectors. Homeowners trust Vetcon for safe and effective solutions that protect families and properties, while businesses depend on the company’s licensed electricians for reliable service that minimizes downtime and maximizes efficiency.

For homeowners, this October promotion provides an affordable opportunity to address overdue upgrades or necessary repairs, such as replacing outdated electrical panels, installing surge protection, or rewiring older systems.

For business owners in Ocala and Gainesville, the discount offers an ideal chance to schedule maintenance, upgrade lighting systems, or bring electrical installations up to code while enjoying cost savings.

Leading with Safety and Excellence

Electrical work is not just about fixing wires—it’s about creating safe, long-lasting systems that protect lives and property. Vetcon Electricians of Ocala places safety at the core of every project. The company’s licensed electricians are trained to follow strict safety protocols while using industry-leading tools and equipment.

As a veteran-owned business, Vetcon ensures each job reflects the discipline and accountability customers deserve. The company is proud to be recognized as both a dependable electrical contractor and a community-driven service provider.

Community-Focused Commitment

In addition to offering October’s veteran discount, Vetcon Electricians of Ocala actively supports local community programs, events, and charitable initiatives. The company believes that business success should be measured not only in customer satisfaction but also in the positive impact made on the community.

“Our roots are here in Ocala and Gainesville,” said Hooker. “We want to continue being a company that veterans, homeowners, and businesses know they can count on—not just for electrical work, but for support and commitment to the area we all call home.”

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala

2301 NE 17th Pl

Ocala, FL 34470

352-820-5110

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.