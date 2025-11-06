Vetcon Electricians of Ocala Launches Free Electrical Repair Program for Local Seniors and Veterans in Marion County, FL

Vetcon Electricians

Helping Seniors and Veterans with Electrical Home Repairs in the City of Ocala and surrounding areas.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetcon Electricians of Ocala, a proud Veteran-Owned electrical contractor, has announced a new community initiative to give back to the seniors and veterans of Marion County. Twice a month, the company will select one senior and one veteran to receive free electrical repair services valued at up to $500, providing essential home repairs for those living on a fixed income below $35,000 per year.

The selection process will follow a lottery-style drawing, ensuring fairness and transparency. Eligible seniors and veterans can submit their names for the drawing through Vetcon Electricians’ website or by calling their Ocala office. Winners will be contacted directly and scheduled for service at no cost.

“As a Veteran-Owned business, our mission has always been to serve—both on and off the field,” said Frederick L. Franks Jr., Owner of Vetcon Electricians of Ocala. “We see too many local seniors and veterans struggling with unsafe electrical issues simply because they can’t afford the repairs. This is our way of giving back to those who’ve already given so much.” Mr. Franks. shared, “Growing up in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, I was raised in a close-knit community where helping others was a way of life. As the oldest child, my mother often sent me to assist elderly neighbors, teaching me early on the importance of compassion and service. It was through those experiences that I developed a lifelong passion for helping others. My mother instilled in me the true value of giving back — a principle that continues to guide both my personal life and the mission of my company today.”

Vetcon’s community service initiative stems from real stories of need within the Ocala community. Loretha Tolbert-Rich, a local resident, shared her experience:

Our family is grateful Fredrick Franks and Vetcon Electricians of Ocala. He visited my 85-year-old mother home and noticed that the ceiling in her family room was in need of repair. Fearing for her safety he volunteered to have the ceiling repaired and not only repaired the ceiling but had recessed lighting installed also. He has also on other occasions notice minor needed repair repairs and without request or hesitation had them taken care of. He has a heart for the elderly and is a blessing to the Marion County Community.”

This goodwill program underscores Vetcon’s continued commitment to safety, community, and service. Whether it’s replacing a faulty breaker, fixing outlets, or restoring safe lighting, these small but vital repairs make a major difference for those living on limited incomes.

To qualify, applicants must:

• Be a veteran or senior citizen (age 65+) residing in Marion County or surrounding areas.

• Have a fixed annual income of $35,000 or less.

• Require an electrical repair not exceeding $500 in cost.

Residents can apply by visiting https://vetconelectricians.com/contact/or by calling 352-820-5110 to submit their names into the next drawing. “We’re more than just electricians,” Franks added. “We’re neighbors, veterans, and community members who believe in lighting up lives—not just homes.”



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.