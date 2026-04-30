WEALTH UNTOLD Expands International Tour Across Europe and Oceania

Half Moon Caye at Lighthouse Reef Atoll in Belize.

Feature environmental documentary to screen at major festivals and scientific symposiums in Germany, France, and New Zealand.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclectic Aspirations is proud to announce that its feature documentary WEALTH UNTOLD has been selected for three major international engagements in the coming months. The film, which has already garnered praise for its intimate look at the future of coastal communities, will make its premiere in Germany and New Zealand, alongside a unique screening in Cannes, France. These selections mark a significant chapter in the film’s journey to bring the story of Belize’s women-led ocean stewardship to a global stage.German Premiere at CINEMARE KielThe international tour officially kicks off on May 6, 2026, with the German Premiere of WEALTH UNTOLD at the 10th Annual CINEMARE International Ocean Film Festival KIEL. As Northern Europe’s only multi-day ocean film festival and a member of the Green Film Network (GFN), CINEMARE serves as a unique platform for environmental cinema. This screening underscores the film’s appeal to international audiences dedicated to ocean literacy and sustainability.Official Selection at Cannes FIFIOn June 19, 2026, the film will screen in Cannes, France, as an Official Selection of Cannes FIFI (Festival International du Film Indépendant). Born from the union of the France-USA International Film Festival and the Africa-USA International Film Festival, Cannes FIFI celebrates independent voices and cross-cultural storytelling. Director Eladio Arvelo will be in attendance to represent the film and engage with international audiences.New Zealand Premiere at ICRS 2026The tour moves to the South Pacific on July 20, 2026, for the New Zealand Premiere of WEALTH UNTOLD as part of the Official Program of the 16th International Coral Reef Symposium (ICRS) in Auckland. The ICRS is the world’s renowned, quadrennial global conference focused on coral reef science, conservation, and management. Its inclusion allows the film to bridge the gap between cinematic storytelling and the global scientific community.More than a story of environmental crisis, WEALTH UNTOLD is a portrait of resilience and hope that demonstrates how local action can drive global impact. By documenting successful women-led efforts that advocate for marine protection and community empowerment, the film offers a blueprint for conservation worldwide. It serves as a reminder that lasting change begins with those who care enough to lead it forward.“Bringing WEALTH UNTOLD to these three distinct global stages, ranging from a dedicated ocean film festival in Germany to a prestigious scientific symposium in New Zealand, is a testament to the universal importance of this story,” said Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo. “We are honored to share the resilience and leadership of the women of Belize with such diverse and influential audiences.”The film’s international tour is part of a multi-phase release roadmap designed to maximize global reach. The goal is to utilize the documentary as a high-impact resource for educational institutions and conservation organizations while pursuing national broadcast opportunities and international licensing to bring these voices to mainstream audiences worldwide.Eclectic Aspirations welcomes collaboration with mission-aligned partners committed to preserving our global marine environment. To host a screening or learn more about the project, please visit https://wealthuntoldfilm.com About Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit https://eclecticaspirations.com Media ContactEclectic Aspirations LLCpress@eclecticaspirations.com

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