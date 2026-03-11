WEALTH UNTOLD to Premiere in San Diego at the 7th Annual Blue Water Film Festival

Scuba diver at South Water Caye in Belize

Feature environmental documentary to screen on Opening Night, March 19, followed by a filmmaker Q&A.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclectic Aspirations is proud to announce the San Diego premiere of WEALTH UNTOLD, a powerful documentary featuring the multigenerational women leaders defending Belize’s iconic barrier reef and the future of coastal communities. The film has been selected to screen at the 7th Annual Blue Water Film Festival as part of the prestigious Opening Night lineup.The Blue Water Film Festival celebrates the United Nations’ World Water Day (March 22) and promotes San Diego, California as a global hub for marine science and environmental storytelling. WEALTH UNTOLD will screen on Thursday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m. at the Scripps Seaside Forum in La Jolla Shores. Tickets are available at https://www.bluewaterfilmfestival.org/festival-schedule/ Produced over four years by a team of independent filmmakers and ocean advocates, the film arrives in San Diego following a successful international screening tour. Since its World Premiere at the Belize International Film Festival in 2024, the documentary has been showcased at the United Nations Ocean Conference and the Newport Beach Film Festival, as well as for academic audiences at The University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography and Clark University’s School of Climate, Environment, and Society.More than a story of environmental crisis, WEALTH UNTOLD is a portrait of resilience and hope that demonstrates how local action can drive global impact. By documenting successful women-led efforts that advocate for marine protection and community empowerment, the film offers a blueprint for conservation worldwide. It serves as a reminder that lasting change begins with those who care enough to lead it forward.“We’re excited for our homecoming screening of WEALTH UNTOLD in San Diego County,” said Eladio Arvelo, director/producer and founder of Carlsbad-based Eclectic Aspirations LLC. “We are grateful for the opportunity to share this story with a passionate audience of environmentalists at the Blue Water Film Festival during Women’s History Month. We are honored to join the lineage of distinguished films recognized by the festival, connecting our work to a community deeply dedicated to the protection and celebration of our oceans.”The San Diego screening marks a pivotal step in the film’s ongoing journey. Following its festival run, the team is transitioning into a multi-phase release roadmap designed to maximize global reach. The goal is to utilize the documentary as a high-impact resource for conservation organizations while pursuing a national broadcast on PBS and international licensing to bring these voices to mainstream audiences worldwide.Eclectic Aspirations welcomes collaboration with mission-aligned partners committed to preserving our global marine environment. To host a screening or learn more about the project, please visit https://wealthuntoldfilm.com About Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit https://eclecticaspirations.com Media ContactEclectic Aspirations LLCpress@eclecticaspirations.com

