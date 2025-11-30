UM confers honorary doctorates on two distinguished scholars

MACAU, November 30 - The University of Macau (UM) held the Ceremony for the Conferment of Honorary and Higher Degrees 2025 today (30 November). During the ceremony, the university conferred honorary doctorates on Ze Zhang, a leading scholar in crystal structure in materials science, and Thomas J. Sargent, Nobel laureate in Economic Sciences, in recognition of their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to society.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam, acting as the representative of the chief executive of the Macao SAR and UM chancellor, officiated at the ceremony and conferred the honorary doctorates in the company of Lam Kam Seng Peter, chair of the University Council of UM, and Yonghua Song, rector of UM. Zhang received a Doctor of Science honoris causa, and Sargent received a Doctor of Business Administration honoris causa.

In her speech, O, on behalf of the Macao SAR government, congratulated Zhang and Sargent on receiving their honorary doctorates and offered her best wishes to all the graduates.

In his speech, Song noted that Zhang and Sargent have each made major contributions to their respective fields—materials science and economics—through their pioneering research and exceptional academic achievements.

Ge Wei, vice rector of UM and interim director of the Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering, delivered a citation for Zhang. He highlighted Zhang’s dedication to studying the electron microscopic structures of advanced materials and his success in systematically solving key challenges in quasicrystals and low-dimensional nanomaterials research. Zhang’s innovative work has placed him at the forefront of the field internationally. Recognised as a pioneer in quasicrystal research, he is highly respected by scientists around the world.

Yu Jun, dean of the Faculty of Business Administration at UM, delivered a citation for Sargent. He noted that Sargent’s research spans macroeconomics, monetary economics, and time series econometrics. Sargent was awarded the 2011 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his contributions to empirical research on cause and effect in the macroeconomy. As one of the leading figures of the ‘rational expectations revolution’, Sargent has developed theoretical frameworks that are fundamental to understanding how decisions influence the broader economy.

Sargent, speaking on behalf of the honorary doctorate recipients, delivered an acceptance speech in which he expressed gratitude for receiving the honorary doctorate from UM. He said it was particularly meaningful to be honoured alongside Zhang. Describing himself as a lifelong student, Sargent said that he has greatly benefited from UM’s intellectual environment and its commitment to rigorous research, dedicated teaching, and interdisciplinary exchange. He expressed hope that continued collaboration and dialogue will lead to new research breakthroughs.