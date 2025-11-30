UM holds Ceremony for the Conferment of Higher Degrees, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture affirms UM’s role in advancing education and research in Macao

MACAU, November 30 - The University of Macau (UM) today (30 November) held the Ceremony for the Conferment of Honorary and Higher Degrees 2025. This year, over 2,240 students graduated from UM’s doctoral and master’s degree programmes, as well as postgraduate diploma programmes. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam, acting as the representative of the chief executive of the Macao SAR and chancellor of UM, said that UM has not only laid a solid foundation for the development of higher education in Macao, but has also become a key force in advancing educational progress and scientific research through its remarkable achievements.

O officiated at the ceremony in the company of Lam Kam Seng Peter, chair of the University Council of UM; Kou Kam Fai, chair of the Honorary Degrees and Titles Committee of UM; Yonghua Song, rector of UM; and Michael Hui, vice rector of UM. Members of the University Assembly, University Council, and Senate, as well as government officials, prominent members of the community, UM faculty and staff, and student representatives also attended the ceremony. In addition, live stream viewing areas were set up on campus and live streaming was available online for families and friends of the graduates to watch the ceremony.

In her speech, O said that UM, as Macao’s leading higher education institution, is committed to an educational philosophy that values innovation and excellence. She highlighted the university’s rapid development and remarkable achievements, noting that UM has not only built a solid foundation for higher education in Macao, but has also become a key force in advancing educational progress and scientific research. She added that the Macao SAR government places great importance on UM’s development. In recent years, with the government’s policy support, resource investment, and institutional innovation, UM has made significant progress in enhancing its academic standards, educational offerings, research capacity, and community service. The government also supports UM in conducting teaching activities in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and establishing a campus there, as well as broadening its high-quality international cooperation. These efforts further consolidate UM’s strengths and enable it to play an essential role in supporting Macao’s integration into the overall development of the country and contributing to China’s drive for greater self-reliance in science and technology. O concluded by emphasising that the SAR government is actively implementing forward‑looking plans aimed at promoting the integrated development of education, science, technology, and talent cultivation, and fostering new quality productive forces.

In his speech, Song said that UM has entered a new stage of development marked by faster progress and higher quality, made possible by the strong support of both the central government and the Macao SAR government. He noted that during his visit to Macao last year, President Xi Jinping encouraged Macao’s young people to keep Macao and the country close to their hearts, set ambitious goals while remaining grounded, and uphold and contribute to the development of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy. Song said that President Xi’s guidance not only sets the direction for UM’s future development but also inspires everyone to embrace their responsibilities. As Macao leverages its strengths to meet national needs, UM must also play its part by contributing to Macao’s high-quality economic and social development and supporting China’s efforts to become a leading country in education and technology. Amid profound global changes, Song shared three hopes for the graduates: first, to be skilled at navigating transformations in technology and the humanities; second, to stay determined when facing adversity and challenges; and third, to bravely shoulder the responsibilities of this era for the country and its people.

In her speech, graduate representative Lei Pui Ian said that her time at UM has given her not only knowledge, but also resilience, compassion, and the courage to dream beyond boundaries. These lessons, she noted, will guide graduates as they step into an increasingly complex and ever‑changing world. With the foundation they have built at UM, the graduates are prepared not only to adapt, but also to lead. Lei concluded by encouraging her fellow graduates to move forward with courage, gratitude, and determination, to keep learning, and to use what they have learned to make a meaningful difference.

This year, a total of 2,242 postgraduate students graduated from UM’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering, Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences, Institute of Collaborative Innovation, and Institute of Microelectronics. Among these graduates, 407 were awarded doctoral degrees, 1,782 received master’s degrees, and 53 obtained postgraduate diplomas.