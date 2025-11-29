Aviation Safety First: AACM has instructed Air Macau to implement the software update required by Airbus

MACAU, November 29 - Following Airbus's notification on November 28, 2025, which called for precautionary software updates on A320 family aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) immediately instructed Air Macau to assess and address the issue. Air Macau promptly acted on upgrading the necessary software updates to affected aircraft upon receiving the Airbus’ notification and made appropriate re-scheduling arrangements to affected flights, minimizing inconvenience to passengers.

The Authority will continue to monitor the issueto ensure operational safety of flight services.