Aviation Safety First: AACM has instructed Air Macau to implement the software update required by Airbus
MACAU, November 29 - Following Airbus's notification on November 28, 2025, which called for precautionary software updates on A320 family aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) immediately instructed Air Macau to assess and address the issue. Air Macau promptly acted on upgrading the necessary software updates to affected aircraft upon receiving the Airbus’ notification and made appropriate re-scheduling arrangements to affected flights, minimizing inconvenience to passengers.
The Authority will continue to monitor the issueto ensure operational safety of flight services.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.