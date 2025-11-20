Printed Word Reviews Announces Partnership with Award-Winning Author Tom Tracy to Champion Diverse Kids' Books

Printed Word Reviews Printed Word Reviews April 2025 issue Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews Author Tom Tracy Diverse Kids Books

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Word Reviews, an industry resource for authors and publishers, is excited to announce a new partnership with best-selling and award-winning children's book author and clinical social worker, Tom Tracy. This collaboration is dedicated to advancing the visibility and promotion of high-quality, diverse children's literature, helping to bridge the representation gap in kids' books.Tom Tracy, a New Jersey Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), has built his career on a commitment to authentic storytelling that is inclusive of diverse families, particularly those that have been historically under-represented. Inspired by his own family—he and his husband are fathers to two transracially adopted daughters—Tracy's work promotes visibility for various family structures, ensuring more children see their own lives reflected in stories.The partnership will leverage Printed Word Reviews’ platform and industry reach to amplify Tracy’s extensive work in the diversity space.“We are thrilled to join forces with Tom Tracy,” said Ted Olczak, Publisher of Printed Word Reviews. “Tom’s passion and expertise, particularly his recent project compiling the ‘Catalog of Diverse Kids Books,’ align perfectly with our mission to support authors who are creating meaningful, impactful literature. This partnership is a powerful step towards making inclusive books more accessible to parents, educators, and industry professionals.”Tracy’s most recent significant endeavor involved organizing 100 authors from across the globe to publish the “Catalog of Diverse Kids Books,” a reference guide designed for teachers and parents featuring over 150 children’s books focused on themes of diversity, tolerance, and acceptance. This resource will be a cornerstone of the new partnership's efforts.“I have always believed in the therapeutic and developmental power of seeing one's lived experience reflected in a story,” said Tom Tracy. “Partnering with Printed Word Reviews allows these vital diverse books a much larger platform. Together, we can better support the authors writing these stories and connect them with the families and educators who need them most.”Tom Tracy is a frequently invited guest on national podcasts, including the two-time People’s Choice Podcast Award winner, The Queer Family Podcast, and has been featured by media outlets such as CBS-Philly and South Jersey Magazine. Through his career as an LCSW working with at-risk youth, Tracy has developed a deep appreciation for the value of sharing authentic narratives.This collaboration signifies a mutual commitment to supporting the publishing community in its efforts to create a more inclusive literary landscape for young readers.About Printed Word Reviews: Printed Word Reviews is a literary magazine and has an online publishing community and resource dedicated to guiding authors through the publishing process, offering resources, in-depth book reviews, author interviews, and promotional services. They are committed to celebrating and promoting excellence in the publishing industry. Find out more at www.PrintedWordReviews.com About Tom Tracy: Tom Tracy is a best-selling and award-winning children's book author, a New Jersey Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and a champion for diverse family representation in literature. His work is inspired by his family and driven by a commitment to fostering tolerance and acceptance. Find out more at www.tomtracybooks.com About BookCAMP: The BookCAMP brand centers around both an annual trade show/conference and a related quarterly magazine, both specifically designed to support independent authors and publishers by addressing the business challenges of the modern publishing industry. The BookCAMP event serves as a platform offering workshops, networking opportunities, and "Meet the Expert" consultations on critical topics like distribution, marketing, AI in publishing, and pitching to literary agents, often concluding with the Independent Press and NYC Big Book Awards ceremonies. Complementing the conference, the BookCAMP magazine provides ongoing, practical advice and resources five times a year, covering essential topics such as self-publishing best practices, design, printing, and finding full-service national distribution and services. Find out more at www.PWRBookCAMP.com

