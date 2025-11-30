D.G. Roberts Concludes His Epic Fantasy Trilogy with Embers of Dawn: Lost Light of Era'Nyn – Book 3

The breathtaking conclusion to D.G. Roberts’ fantasy saga delivers war, redemption, and light in the face of chaos.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy author D.G. Roberts brings his sweeping trilogy Lost Light of Era’Nyn to a stunning conclusion with the release of Embers of Dawn, a story filled with war, sacrifice, and the unyielding fight against darkness. To celebrate the finale, Books 1 & 2 – Embers of Dusk and A Dance With Shadows – are on sale for just $0.99 until the end of the year.

About the Book

Adelyn has awakened to new scars—both seen and unseen—the heavy price of her relentless vendetta. Haunted by pain yet guided by hope, she marches forward with renewed purpose to confront Tarkyth, the embodiment of chaos and malice threatening the world of Era’Nyn.

Journeying with her companions to the luminous elven realm of Oryn’Del, Adelyn faces emotional reunions, prophetic councils, and revelations that will test her spirit and resolve. But as light and shadow intertwine, the path ahead darkens once more. The battle for Era’Nyn’s fate looms—and even the strongest hearts may not survive unbroken.

In Embers of Dawn, Roberts weaves heart, heroism, and mythic worldbuilding into a cinematic finale that explores the price of vengeance and the hope that survives even in ruin.

About the Author

D.G. Roberts is a quiet storyteller whose imagination has been shaped by a lifelong love of fantasy. Drawing inspiration from the legendary works of The Lord of the Rings, Roberts crafts immersive worlds rich in lore, emotion, and moral struggle. Beyond fantasy, his creative mind dabbles in genres like mystery, thrillers, and crime dramas. He is currently working on his next project, a fantasy western titled Pinewood: The Heists of Sulfur Ridge, featuring the world’s first Orc sheriff and his elf deputy.

### Embers of Dawn: Lost Light of Era’Nyn – Book 3 is available now. Step into a world of elves, light, and shadow one last time—and witness the dawn that will change everything.

Media Contact

D.G. Roberts

Email: dgrobertsauthor@dgroberts.com

Website: www.dgroberts.com

Facebook: D.G. Roberts

Twitter/X: @dgrobertsauthor

Available on CraveBooks

