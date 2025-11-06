David Boito Releases Fatal Castle — A High-Stakes Siege Thriller Set At the Tower of London

An ancient curse collides with modern greed in this gripping new thriller praised by Kirkus Reviews.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Boito’s Fatal Castle Turns the Tower of London into a Battleground of Medieval and Modern Warfare

Award-winning author and screenwriter David Boito unveils his new novel, Fatal Castle, a gripping story where history, greed, and vengeance collide at the heart of London’s most famous landmark.

About the Book

When heavily armed mercenaries storm the Tower of London in pursuit of the cursed Kohinoor diamond, chaos and terror unfold behind the ancient walls. Ashley Bellamy, a diamond enthusiast visiting her estranged father Clive, the Tower’s Chief Yeoman Warder, finds herself trapped as ex-bomb disposal expert Richard Bindar leads a brutal heist disguised as an act of terrorism.

Their only hope lies in the Tower itself: centuries-old hidden passages, murder holes, and medieval weapons offer a defense against the incursion. Clive's knowledge of antique armaments puts him in a position to mount an opposition. With the fate of London hanging in the balance, Ashley and Clive must reconcile their past and use the Tower’s secrets to outwit a modern army. But as the siege intensifies, the curse of the Kohinoor threatens to claim new victims—and reveal Bindar’s true motive.

Praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a creative blend of ancient and modern warfare, filled with relentless tension and surprising heart,” Fatal Castle combines the pulse-pounding suspense of a heist thriller with the intrigue of historical legend.

About the Author

David Boito studied film at UCLA, where he also participated in the creative writing program led by novelist Brian Moore. His debut YA thriller Valley Fliers earned both Literary Titan and Readers’ Favorite awards and his eco-thriller Bee Conspiracy received an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Storytrade Awards. A screenwriter who has worked with Warner Bros. and Revolution Studios, Boito brings cinematic pacing and depth to his fiction. Fatal Castle marks his third novel.

Fatal Castle is available now—a masterfully crafted thriller where medieval warfare meets modern terror, and every stone of the Tower hides a deadly secret.

Media Contact

David Boito

Available on CraveBooks

Sites: fatalcastle.com | valleyfliers.com | beeconspiracy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.