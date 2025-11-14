Aleatha Romig Ignites Suspense with Fear of Flames — A Heart-Pounding Romantic Thriller

From New York Times bestseller Aleatha Romig comes Fear of Flames, a twisted small-town thriller where secrets, murder, and passion collide.

By day, Michelle Holdcraft seems like any ordinary woman next door in small-town Indiana. By night, she becomes D. Valentine, a bestselling thriller author who writes about danger but has never lived it—until now.

When Michelle travels to Iron Falls, Massachusetts, to visit her estranged father, she wakes to a gunshot and a house engulfed in flames. Her father lies dead, the sheriff seems determined to bury the case, and Michelle is suddenly the only witness to a crime no one wants solved.

Fleeing barefoot through the snow, she meets Fletch, a mysterious man who claims to know her father—and knows far too much about her secret double life. When she discovers a tattoo on his back identical to one her father bore, Michelle realizes her rescuer may be her greatest threat. Trapped between trust and terror, she’s living her own thriller—one where she might not get to write the final page.

Fear of Flames combines Romig’s signature tension, emotional depth, and heat, delivering a story that keeps readers on edge until the very last line.

Aleatha Romig is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling author of more than sixty novels across genres including dark romance, suspense, and contemporary fiction. Drawing from her Midwestern roots, she creates stories that twist, thrill, and burn with passion. Her latest release, Fear of Flames, brings together danger, desire, and deception in an unforgettable new way.

Fear of Flames is available now in eBook and print editions.

