BOW Institute and City of Laurel Empower Local Entrepreneurs During Economic Development Week's Milestone Partnership

Mayor Keith Sydnor and BOW sisters The BOW Institute joins with city of Laurel local entreprenuers

This collaboration with the City of Laurel marked an exciting new chapter for The BOW Institute.” — Ticki Favaroth, Vice President of The BOW Collective

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BOW Institute, in partnership with the City of Laurel Department of Economic and Community Development, marked a successful collaboration during Economic Development Week with the “BOW Knows Small Business” Half-Day Workshop, a first-of-its-kind event focused on empowering local entrepreneurs.Held at the Laurel Municipal Center, the workshop brought together small business owners, thought leaders, and city officials for an afternoon of practical learning, networking, and inspiration. The event highlighted a shared vision between The BOW Institute—the educational arm of The BOW Collective , a national alliance of more than 300 women CEOs generating $1.7 billion in annual revenue—and the City of Laurel to strengthen the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.“This collaboration with the City of Laurel marked an exciting new chapter for The BOW Institute,” said Ticki Favaroth, President of The BOW Enterprises and Vice President & COO of The BOW Collective. “Our mission has always been to propel small businesses forward through purpose, partnership, and preparation—and this event embodied that vision. We were honored to bring the expertise of our BOW Speakers Bureau to Laurel and continue expanding opportunities for local business growth.”Three powerhouse speakers from the BOW Speakers Bureau—Shanel Evans, Dr. Cynthia Pace, and Shana Hall—were hand-selected for their expertise in business strategy, leadership development, and organizational growth. Their sessions on scaling operations, leading through change, and leveraging AI in business offered attendees both actionable tools and fresh perspectives on success.“Our valued partnership with The BOW Institute is about more than just events—it’s about building a foundation for long-term economic growth and empowering Laurel’s entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed,” said Brooke Quillen, Community Development Coordinator for the City of Laurel. “Economic Development Week was a great opportunity to focus on our shared mission for the innovation and resilience of our local business community.”The event also featured a special moment of recognition, as Mayor Keith Sydnor presented The BOW Institute with a Proclamation of Partnership and Appreciation , celebrating the organization’s commitment to strengthening Laurel’s small business community and supporting equitable economic growth.City officials praised the program’s immediate impact and expressed excitement for continued collaboration. “I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude for the outstanding workshop you presented,” said Monta Burrough, Deputy Director for the City of Laurel. “Every speaker was excellent, and I’m confident the City of Laurel gained a wealth of valuable information. Your participation made a meaningful impact, and we look forward to future collaborations.”According to Alegra Hall, Executive Producer of My Media Buzz and Media Partner for The BOW Speakers Bureau, the event represents the kind of partnership that drives both visibility and impact:“The BOW Speakers Bureau represents some of the nation’s most brilliant minds in business and leadership. Partnering with the City of Laurel allowed us to amplify those voices while providing real, actionable tools for entrepreneurs to grow and shine.”The BOW Knows Small Business workshop not only celebrated Economic Development Week but also set the tone for future collaborations aimed at advancing small business success throughout Maryland and beyond.About The BOW Collective:The BOW Collective is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists," we work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs. In addition, we actively create the pipeline of successful entrepreneurship by training, counseling and partnering with emerging businesses.

