Prestigious Ray of Hope Award for AMMWEC’s President Anila Ali

Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC delivering Speech at EMET Gala Anila Ali with the Award Anila Ali and Wajid Ali Syed congratulating Senator Fetterman on receiving the Award Leo James Terrell, Senior Counsel at the U.S DOJ delivering speech after receiving the Award Team AMMWEC group photo before the Award

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council’s President Anila Ali received the Ray of Light Award at EMET ’s 2025 Gala in Washington, D.C., last weekThe gala was held at the Ronald Reagan Building. The celebration drew the “who’s who” of the DMV’s policy, diplomatic, philanthropic, and interfaith leadership—demonstrating the depth of commitment across communities to moral clarity during a profoundly challenging moment in global affairs.This year’s honorees were recognized for standing with Israel and the Jewish community during the most difficult period since October 7. Their courage reflects the values that AMMWEC champions every day: truth, coexistence, and the uncompromising defense of human dignity.The 2025 Rays of Light in the Darkness honorees included:Leo James Terrell, Senior Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice and head of the federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, honored for strengthening the national response to antisemitism and defending civil rights.Ambassador Yechiel “Michael” Leiter, Israel’s Ambassador to Washington, recognized for his principled leadership and resilience during a time of unprecedented pressure on Israel.Senator John Fetterman, applauded for his unwavering, outspoken, and morally consistent support for Israel and the Jewish people.Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC, celebrated for her bold leadership as a Muslim American faith leader who has confronted extremism, challenged antisemitism, and pioneered Muslim–Jewish engagement—including leading multiple Muslim delegations to Israel after October 7.Ambassador Szabolcs Takács, Hungary’s Ambassador and Chair of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), honored for advancing global efforts to preserve Holocaust memory and combat rising antisemitism.A particularly powerful moment came when Israeli Deputy Chief of Mission Eliav Benjamin praised Anila Ali’s work. Minister Benjamin emphasized that Anila has become a vital and courageous voice in the fight against antisemitism—consistently speaking up, forging interfaith solidarity, and showing moral leadership when it mattered most.AMMWEC also extends deep appreciation to Sarah Stern, Founder and President of EMET, whose unwavering vision and leadership continue to elevate voices of courage across faiths and communities.Last week’s gala was far more than a ceremony—it was a united stand for truth, justice, and shared humanity. Policy makers, diplomats, philanthropists, advocates, and faith leaders gathered together to honor those who refuse to be silent in the face of hatred.AMMWEC stands proudly with this year’s honorees, reaffirming our commitment to combating antisemitism, strengthening multifaith alliances, and advancing an America rooted in moral courage and unity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.