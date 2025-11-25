Muslim Organizations Support President Trump's Decision to Designate Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Organization

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOINT STATEMENTIn Support of the President’s Decision to Designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Terrorist OrganizationWashington, D.C.The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ), Muslim Women Speakers , and the Muslim–Israel Dialogue wholeheartedly support the President Trump's decision to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. This is a bold and necessary step for the safety of our nation, the protection of vulnerable communities, and the preservation of authentic interfaith relations in America.For too long, extremist Islamist organizations have masqueraded as civil-society organizations while operating as ideological proxies that subvert American institutions, radicalize young people, infiltrate and undermine moderate Muslim voices, and fuel antisemitism. The Muslim Brotherhood has inspired and supported networks that destabilize societies across the Middle East, Europe, and even the United States. Its ideology is fundamentally incompatible with democracy, women's rights, religious freedom, and peaceful coexistence.As responisble Muslim American leaders committed to building bridges with our Jewish, Christian, and interfaith partners, we believe this designation is not only justified—it is essential. It protects the future of responsible Muslim leadership in the United States and clears the path for real dialogue, real reform, real unity.We affirm that:Extremists do not speak for American Muslims.The Muslim Brotherhood’s toxic ideology has damaged Muslim–Jewish relations and poisoned interfaith spaces with division and fear.The President’s action empowers moderate Muslims, protects democratic institutions, and strengthens American national security.True interfaith harmony can only flourish when extremism is confronted honestly and without apology by all.We urge all peace-loving Americans—Muslims, Jews, Christians, and others—to stand with us in supporting this decision and working toward a future where faith is a source of healing, not hatred; where Muslim voices champion coexistence, not coercion; and where extremist ideologies find no refuge in our communities. We support President's efforts to expand Abraham Accords.AMMWEC, Muslim Women Speakers, and the Muslim–Israel Dialogue are leaders of the AMMWEC National Coalition on Fighting Antisemtism and Hate.AMMWEC Coalition will continue to work with national leaders, faith partners, and civil-society institutions to build a stronger, safer, and more united America grounded in the values of freedom, dignity, and mutual respect.

