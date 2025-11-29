Fatal Wrong Way Crash: I-15 1900 South

On November 29, 2025, at approximately 0153 hours, a gray Audi SQ5 entered I-15 the wrong way (traveling southbound in the northbound lanes) from the 600 South off-ramp. The Audi ...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.