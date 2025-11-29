Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault x3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3004863
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/29/2025 | 0751 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault x3
ACCUSED: Alyssa M. Hickey
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 29, 2025, the Vermont State Police was notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Pownal. Troopers arrived on scene and immediately began an investigation. It was discovered that Alyssa M. Hickey (23) caused immediate bodily injury to multiple family and household members. Hickey was subsequently arrested and issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on December 1st, 2025, at 1230 hours. Hickey was then released on court ordered conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 | 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NOT LODGED
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.