Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault x3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3004863

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/29/2025 | 0751 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault x3

ACCUSED: Alyssa M. Hickey

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 29, 2025, the Vermont State Police was notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Pownal. Troopers arrived on scene and immediately began an investigation. It was discovered that Alyssa M. Hickey (23) caused immediate bodily injury to multiple family and household members. Hickey was subsequently arrested and issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on December 1st, 2025, at 1230 hours. Hickey was then released on court ordered conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 | 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NOT LODGED

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421