Houston's Dino Jump USA Named Official Kiddie Fun Zone Provider for the Tomball German Festival Through 2027

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston event company to deliver rides, inflatables, carnival games, and family attractions to one of Texas’ largest cultural festivals.Dino Jump USA, a leading Houston event entertainment and carnival ride provider, has been officially selected as the Kiddie Fun Zone Sponsor and Operator for the Tomball German Festival for the next three years. The partnership runs from 2024 through 2027, making Dino Jump USA the exclusive provider of bounce houses, kiddie rides, inflatables, carnival games, and supervised attractions for the festival’s family area.The Tomball German Festival is one of Texas’ largest and most beloved cultural events, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year with music, food, artisan vendors, and a strong family atmosphere. The dedicated Kiddie Fun Zone—powered entirely by Dino Jump USA—provides safe, clean, and exciting activities for toddlers through teens.“We are honored and incredibly proud to continue operating the Fun Zone for one of the biggest festivals in the state,” said Dino Jump USA owner, Paul Mefford. “Families come to the Tomball German Fest expecting quality entertainment, and our mission is to deliver a professional, safe, and memorable experience every year.”Full Festival-Grade Entertainment for FamiliesAs part of the multi-year agreement, Dino Jump USA will provide:🏰 Festival-grade inflatable attractions - including Famous Dino Jump USA Bounce House🚁 Kiddie rides such as the kiddie helicopter ride and kiddie Ferris Wheel🧗 Mobile rock climbing wall / 4-station Bungee Trampoline🎉 Carnival-style games🎪 Inflatable obstacle courses👨‍👩‍👧 Fully staffed and supervised attractions⚡ Generator power solutions for large-scale eventsAll attractions are inspected, insured, and operated by trained supervisors, ensuring a safe and efficient Fun Zone experience for families and event organizers.A Major Win for Families — and for Houston EventsThe partnership showcases the professionalism and reliability of Dino Jump USA, which has become a trusted provider for:School carnivalsChurch festivalsCity eventsCommunity fun daysCorporate family activitiesLarge-scale fairs and cultural festivalsWith Houston’s rapid growth and increasing demand for family-friendly entertainment, Dino Jump USA continues to expand its fleet of mechanical rides, inflatables, and festival services.“Large events need high-capacity attractions, safety management, staffing, and logistics,” the company added. “We’re proud to bring that level of expertise to the Tomball German Festival and to event planners across the Houston area.”Designed for Parents Searching for FunParents looking online for things to do in Houston, bounce house near me, or Tomball German Festival Christmas Market kids activities will now easily find Dino Jump USA’s dedicated information page at:About the Tomball German Festival Fun Zone Held in Old Town Tomball, the festival features live music across multiple stages, traditional German food, extensive shopping, and cultural performances. More information, schedules, and parking details are available at:About Dino Jump USADino Jump USA is a Houston-based event entertainment company specializing in inflatable attractions, carnival ride rentals Houston , mechanical ride rentals, mobile rock climbing wall rentals, festival Fun Zones, and corporate event entertainment. Fully insured and professionally staffed, Dino Jump USA serves Houston, Tomball, Spring, Cypress, Humble, Atascocita, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Conroe, Baytown, and surrounding Texas communities.The company is known for delivering high-capacity, large-event logistics and safe entertainment options for schools, churches, cities, and major festivals throughout the region. If you're searching for Bounce House Rental near me in Houston, give Dino Jump USA a call today!📍 Dino Jump USA – Houston’s Event Pros📞 877-702-3466📧 sales@dinojumpusa.comMedia Contact: Paul MeffordName: Paul MeffordCompany: Dino Jump USALocation: Houston, TXPhone: 281-624-4441Email: sales@dinojumpusa.com

