Dino Jump USA Launches 2025 Fall Festival Rentals in Houston – Carnival Rides, Bounce Houses & Carnival Game Rentals

Dino Jump USA offers complete fall festival packages for Houston schools, churches, and community events, featuring carnival rides, bounce houses, carnival games, and concessions. Dino Jump USA’s 4-Station Bungee Trampoline rental brings high-flying fun to Houston school carnivals, church festivals, and community events, perfect for all ages. Dino Jump USA’s Mobile Rock Climbing Wall rental challenges guests of all ages at Houston fall festivals, school carnivals, church events, and corporate celebrations.

Houston’s event pros now booking fall festival packages with carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and concessions for schools, churches, and community events.

Fall is when communities come alive. We bring the rides, games, and attractions that make school, church, and city festivals unforgettable.” — Paul Mefford III, Owner of Dino Jump USA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the cooler weather approaches, Houston schools, churches, and community organizers are gearing up for a busy festival season. Dino Jump USA, the city’s premier provider of fall festival rentals in Houston, is now accepting bookings for September through November events. With a massive inventory of carnival ride rentals bounce house rentals , and festival game rentals, Dino Jump USA offers everything needed for a safe, exciting, and profitable event.From Jurassic-themed bounce houses and giant inflatable slides to a kiddie Ferris wheel, 4-station bungee trampoline, mobile rock climbing walls, and kiddie helicopter rides, Dino Jump USA specializes in turnkey school and church festival planning. Complete entertainment packages can include carnival games, concession machine rentals, tents, generators, and professional staff to ensure everything runs smoothly and safely.“Fall is when communities really come alive,” said Paul Mefford, owner of Dino Jump USA. “We make sure every school carnival, church harvest fair, and city festival is packed with fun attractions that keep guests entertained and organizers stress-free.”Popular Fall Festival Options Include:* Carnival Ride Rentals – Kiddie Ferris Wheel, Swing Ride, 4-station Bungee Trampoline, Mobile Rock Climbing Wall, Kiddie Rides* Inflatables – Jurassic bounce houses, giant slides, obstacle courses, interactive sports inflatables* Games & Concessions – Dunk Tank Rentals, Ring toss, hi striker, duck pond, milk bottle knockdown, cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones* Event Support – Generators, tents, tables, chairs, sound systems, trained operatorsWhy Choose Dino Jump USA for Your Fall Festival?* Local Expertise – 30+ Years of experience in Houston’s school and church festival scene* Safety First – All rides and inflatables meet rigorous safety standards, are state inspected and compliant with Texas Department of Insurance Amusement Ride Regulations and are fully insured* Fundraising Focused – Packages designed to help events maximize attendance and revenue* Flexible Scheduling – Weekday discounts for mid-week school eventsBook Early – Prime Dates Fill Fast!Dino Jump USA’s fall festival calendar fills quickly, especially for peak October weekends. Organizers are encouraged to secure their rentals as soon as possible to guarantee availability.For more information or to reserve your Houston fall festival rental package, call Dino Jump USA at (877) 702-3466 or visit [www.DinoJumpUSA.com]( http://www.DinoJumpUSA.com ).About Dino Jump USADino Jump USA is Houston’s leading provider of bounce house rentals, carnival ride rentals, carnival game rentals and festival equipment, serving schools, churches, corporate events, and private celebrations. Known for professional service, safe equipment, and a wide range of attractions, Dino Jump USA helps clients create unforgettable events year-round. Dino Jump USA services the entire Greater Houston area including Humble, Atascocita, Kingwood, Crosby, Huffman, Baytown, Dayton, Porter, New Caney, The Woodlands, Conroe, Spring, Cypress, Sugar Land, Pearland, Tomball, Beaumont, Galveston, Sargant, and more.---Contact:Dino Jump USA – Houston’s Event ProsPhone: (877) 702-3466Website: [www.DinoJumpUSA.com]( https://www.dinojumpusa.com Email: [sales@dinojumpusa.com](mailto:sales@dinojumpusa.com)

4-Station Bungee Trampoline Rental available in Houston for Fall Festivals, School Carnival, Church Festivals and company picnics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.