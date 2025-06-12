Houston Heats Up with Shark Attack, Wild Wave, and Tankless Dunk Tank Fun from Dino Jump USA

Shark Attack Water Slide Rental in Houston from Dino Jump USA with giant shark theme Wild Wave Water Slide rental in Houston from Dino Jump USA Bounce House Rentals in Houston by Dino Jump USA – Safe, Clean, and Always Fun!

Dino Jump USA launches two new water slides and a tankless dunk tank alternative, now available for rent across Houston, Humble, and nearby areas.

Paul Mefford III, Owner of Dino Jump USA, said the new Shark Attack and Wild Wave slides plus the dunk tank alternative are perfect for beating the heat at Houston events all summer.” — Paul Mefford III

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dino Jump USA Heats Up Summer in Houston with Brand-New Water Slides and a Dunk Tank Alternative That Delivers the Splash Without the TankFamilies and event planners in Houston now have three brand-new ways to beat the heat this summer with Dino Jump USA’s latest party rental additions. Just in time for the season’s hottest days, the company announces the arrival of two thrilling water slides — Shark Attack and Wild Wave — along with a fresh twist on dunk tank fun: the Polar Plunge Big Splash, a tankless dunk station perfect for any event.Dino Jump USA, a trusted name in bounce house rentals, carnival rides, and party equipment, continues to expand its Houston lineup with state-inspected, insured attractions designed for maximum fun and safety. With delivery across Humble, Atascocita, Kingwood, Spring, and the Greater Houston area, the team brings decades of experience in event entertainment to backyards, schools, churches, and corporate outings.“Our new water slides and the Big Splash dunk alternative are the perfect answer to the hot Texas heat,” says Paul Mefford III, Owner of Dino Jump USA. “Whether it’s a birthday party, field day, or company picnic, we’ve got something splashy and safe for every group.”In addition to water slides and dunk tank alternatives, Dino Jump USA offers a full line of party rentals for every type of event. From bounce house rentals and combo inflatables to mechanical carnival rides like the kiddie Ferris wheel rental, bungee trampoline rental, and rock climbing wall rental, the company delivers safe, clean, and insured equipment across the Greater Houston area. Event planners can also rent tables, chairs, tents, PA systems, concessions, foam party setups, and classic carnival games to complete their school carnival, birthday bash, church gathering, or company picnic.🔥 Now Available for Rental in Houston:- Giant shark design with steep drops and fast slides- Ideal for kids, teens, and daring adults- Big wave action with dual sliding lanes- Great for large groups and summer parties❄️ Polar Plunge Big Splash (Tankless Dunker) - New twist on dunk tanks — no heavy tank, just a soaked splash zone!- Safer and easier for schools, churches, and tight spaces📍 Serving the Greater Houston Area:HoustonHumbleKingwoodAtascocitaCypressSpringNew CaneyPorterBaytownHuffmanDaytonThe Woodlands💧 More Splash, Less HassleDino Jump USA delivers clean, sanitized, and fully insured rentals — always on time. From inflatables to slides to games, they bring the fun so you don’t have to sweat it.✅ Why Customers Love Dino Jump USA:- Fully insured & state-inspected- 20+ years in the industry- Easy online booking- Friendly delivery & setup crew- Flexible delivery throughout Southeast Texas📞 Book Now and Beat the Heat!Website: https://dinojumpusa.com Water Slides: https://dinojumpusa.com/collections/water-slides Polar Plunge Big Splash: https://dinojumpusa.com/products/big-splash-bucket-dunker Google Profile: https://g.page/r/CeWb6wv7-MAyEBM/review Phone: 877-702-3466Email: sales@dinojumpusa.com

