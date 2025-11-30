Nuvodia Adds NewVue’s EmpowerSuite™ to Its Radiology Technology Portfolio

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuvodia, a leading provider of radiology IT services and diagnostic imaging solutions, today announced a new strategic reseller partnership with NewVue, the radiology workflow innovator modernizing imaging operations without rip-and-replace. Through this agreement, Nuvodia will offer NewVue’s EmpowerSuite™ platform, including its Intelligent Worklist and Radiologist Cockpit, to hospitals, imaging centers, and radiology groups within its customer network.The collaboration expands Nuvodia’s ability to help imaging and teleradiology organizations streamline reading operations, unify legacy systems, and reduce the IT burden associated with maintaining multiple PACS-driven worklists.“Our clients look to us for innovative solutions that make radiology operations more efficient and more predictable,” said Jeff Kelly, CIO of Nuvodia. “NewVue’s approach to workflow orchestration aligns perfectly with those needs. EmpowerSuite™ delivers the kind of simplicity, scalability, and modernization our customers expect. We’re excited to bring this technology into our portfolio.”NewVue’s cloud-native platform unifies worklist orchestration on top of existing PACS environments, eliminating the need for complex rule-based worklists and providing radiologists with a single, modern workspace. EmpowerSuite™ is designed to help imaging organizations reduce friction, balance workloads, and achieve faster onboarding of new sites and volumes.“Nuvodia has earned a strong reputation for guiding imaging organizations through modernization with minimal disruption,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO and Co-Founder of NewVue. “Their customer relationships and deep domain expertise make them an exceptional partner. We’re excited to work with Nuvodia to bring unified workflow orchestration to more radiology teams.”About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is the leading radiology workflow innovator, building cloud-native software that unifies how radiologists work. Its EmpowerSuite™ platform provides a unified Radiologist Cockpit connecting existing PACS, reporting systems, clinical systems, and AI tools, enabling radiologists to read, report, and manage quality from a single place. The system automatically assigns the right case to the right radiologist, eliminating complex rule-based worklists and reducing IT overhead. Founded by the pioneers of PeerVue, NewVue leverages two decades of workflow experience to deliver the next generation of intelligent orchestration and radiologist reporting.About NuvodiaNuvodia is a national radiology technology services provider that manages, secures, and supports mission-critical radiology solutions. With deep expertise in diagnostic imaging, Nuvodia delivers cloud-based PACS, RIS, VR, and workflow solutions, and on-demand support to hospitals, imaging centers, and physician groups across the United States. The company helps healthcare organizations modernize operations, improve patient care, and achieve long-term performance through trusted partnerships and innovative technology solutions. Nuvodia is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

