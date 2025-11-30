NewVue to Debut Native AI-Reporting Inside the Radiologist Cockpit, Marking the Next Leap in Workflow Orchestration

NewVue's EmpowerSuite - Orchestrated Reporting

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue, the leading radiology workflow innovator modernizing imaging operations without rip-and-replace, today announced the next major evolution of its Radiologist Cockpit: native, AI-powered reporting fully integrated into the unified reading desktop. This marks the next milestone in the workflow transformation NewVue began with the Intelligent Worklist and advanced with the Cockpit, extending orchestration from case assignment to clinical context through to the final report.Built by the team that first pioneered workflow orchestration at PeerVue and now re-architecting it for the cloud era, NewVue’s native reporting experience will be demonstrated live at RSNA 2025.Rewriting the Reporting Experience Where It Belongs: Inside the CockpitFor decades, radiologists have worked across fragmented systems: a PACS viewer surrounded by separate applications for worklists, reporting, clinical context, communication, and, more recently, AI tools. The result is constant context switching, application swivel, and unnecessary attention shifts.NewVue takes a different approach.With native reporting, the full reporting environment now lives inside the Radiologist Cockpit, alongside AI-curated clinical history, AI findings, and workflow tools, all orchestrated by EmpowerSuite™. Radiologists stay in a unified reading workspace where the right case appears automatically, the clinical story is already assembled, and the reporting tool is ready the moment they begin dictation.“Most vendors treat reporting as a standalone application,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO and Co-Founder of NewVue. “It shouldn’t be a separate system. It should be central to a unified reading experience. With reporting as a tool inside the Cockpit, surrounded by the context radiologists need already in view, we eliminate friction and bring AI into the workflow naturally, instead of it being just another window in an already crowded legacy environment.”Voice-First, Zero-Footprint, AI-Assisted — Built for the Way Radiologists WorkNewVue’s native reporting is fully browser-based, requiring no desktop installation, no local voice profile, and no user setup. Radiologists can start dictating immediately. Two AI-supported modes match different reading preferences:1. Generative Mode - Radiologists describe the case in natural language while the system listens and builds the structured report in real time, without the delays of a “Generate” step.2. Guided Template Mode - A familiar field-by-field workflow for radiologists who prefer traditional reporting. As they dictate findings, the system completes the structured template and automatically generates an Impression.Both modes support natural voice commands, including “next field,” “generate Impression,” “fix that,” “insert guideline”, reducing clicks and helping radiologists stay focused on the images.Context-Rich Reporting, Powered by the CockpitBecause reporting is native to the Cockpit, it benefits from the same orchestration engine that routes cases and prepares clinical context, enabling:• AI-summarized prior reports and EHR-based clinical history with pre-population of prior findings• Integrated third-party AI findings• AI-initiated quality workflows (critical results, follow-ups, peer review) and voice-inserted guidelines• Addendum management with provenance• AI-driven quality checks such as laterality and sex mismatchTogether, these capabilities keep the entire reporting workflow inside a single reading desktop, instead of scattered across multiple applications.Customer Choice: Native When You Want It, Embedded or Launched If you prefer. In line with NewVue’s commitment to modernize on top, not rip-and-replace, customers maintain full freedom in their reporting strategy.NewVue supports three pathways:1. Native NewVue Reporting for customers who want a fully integrated, AI-curated, context-aware experience2. Embedded third party generative reporting solutions for sites that prefer their existing zero-footprint cloud tools3. Launch-in-context for sites that leverage dictation and reporting systems that are designed as standalone desktop applications“Choice isn’t a slogan for us, it’s a core design principle,” said Aaron McCaslin, CTO and Co-Founder of NewVue. “Some customers want to modernize immediately with a native experience. Others are invested in reporting systems they like. Our job is to make all of it work seamlessly through the Cockpit.”Enterprise-Ready from Day OneNative reporting is built on EmpowerSuite™, the same cloud-native, SOC 2-certified platform already used for orchestration and clinical context delivery across complex environments. Key platform capabilities include:• Zero-footprint web application• Single sign-on, role-based access control and audit trails• Native support for HL7, FHIR/FHIRcast, scheduling and PACS integrations• AI-driven data normalization so context is consistent and data flows across sites and systems• A multi-tenant, enterprise-ready architecture designed for complex, multi-site and multi-PACS environmentsCompleting the Orchestration ContinuumWith native reporting, NewVue now unifies the entire radiologist workflow:1. The right case finds the right radiologist automatically via the Intelligent Worklist and user-centric orchestration.2. The right context is assembled and ready via AI-summarized priors, clinical history, and AI findings.3. The right reporting environment is built in with AI assistance, structured templates, and voice control.Reporting becomes a central component of the Cockpit, delivering to radiologists the long-promised “single workspace” reading environment without replacing PACS, RIS, or other foundational systems.Experience Native Reporting Live at RSNA 2025Attendees can see the full native reporting experience — alongside embedded partner reporting and legacy launch workflows — at Booth 5554.Demos can be scheduled at www.newvue.ai/rsna ________________________________________About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is the leading radiology workflow innovator, building cloud-native software that unifies how radiologists work. Its EmpowerSuite™ platform provides a unified Radiologist Cockpit connecting existing PACS, reporting systems, clinical systems, and AI tools, enabling radiologists to read, report, and manage quality from a single place. The system automatically assigns the right case to the right radiologist, eliminating complex rule-based worklists and reducing IT overhead. Founded by the pioneers of PeerVue, NewVue leverages two decades of workflow experience to deliver the next generation of intelligent orchestration and radiologist reporting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.