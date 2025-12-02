NewVue Appoints Chris McIntyre as VP of Product & UX to Accelerate Native AI Reporting & Radiologist Cockpit Innovation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewVue, the radiology workflow innovator modernizing imaging operations without rip-and-replace, today announced the appointment of Chris McIntyre as Vice President of Product and User Experience. McIntyre will lead product and design strategy across NewVue’s EmpowerSuite™ platform, with a special focus on the company’s native AI-powered reporting inside the Radiologist Cockpit.The hire comes as NewVue advances its vision of orchestrated reporting: extending workflow orchestration from case assignment and clinical context all the way through to the final report, while allowing practices to keep the PACS they already depend on. NewVue’s browser-based Cockpit unifies the Intelligent Worklist, clinical context, AI tools, and reporting in a single, modern workspace.McIntyre brings deep experience in radiology, PACS and diagnostic reporting, most recently serving Vice President of Product role at Smart Reporting, a global leader in structured and AI-powered reporting. There he helped guide the company’s move into context-aware, generative AI–assisted reporting that combines speech recognition, expert content, and large language models to produce high-quality, structured reports. He first collaborated with NewVue through the companies’ strategic integration, which embedded Smart Reporting’s adaptive reporting directly inside the NewVue Cockpit.“Reporting is now central to our mission, not an add-on,” said Mike Moore, COO and Co-Founder of NewVue. “We’ve shown the industry what orchestrated reporting can look like inside the Cockpit. Chris is here to refine that into a production-ready, radiologist-first experience. He has lived at the intersection of radiology, product, and generative AI, and he understands that a modern reporting system has to feel invisible, fast, and trustworthy. His leadership is a clear signal of how seriously we are investing in this part of the platform.”As VP of Product and UX, McIntyre will own the roadmap and experience across NewVue’s Intelligent Worklist, Radiologist Cockpit, native Orchestrated Reporting, and quality and communication workflows. His immediate priorities include deepening NewVue’s native reporting experience and expanding AI-assisted use cases in collaboration with early adopters, and unifying UX patterns so radiologists feel like they are working in one coherent application rather than a collection of disconnected tools.“Radiologists do not need another window or another login,” said McIntyre. “What drew me to NewVue is the commitment to putting everything that matters into one desktop around wichever viewer customers already rely on. Native reporting inside the Cockpit is the next logical step. When the right case, the right clinical story, and the right reporting tools are pre-assembled, generative AI stops feeling like a demo and starts feeling like part of how you read. I am excited to help make that real and reliable for practices and health systems of all sizes.”NewVue’s native reporting is fully browser-based and runs inside the Radiologist Cockpit with no desktop install, profiles, or local setup. Radiologists can dictate freely while the system builds a structured report in real time, or use a guided, field-by-field workflow that assembles Findings and Impression with AI assistance. Both modes are designed to keep radiologists in control while reducing clicks, manual text entry, and context switching.NewVue is showcasing its orchestrated reporting capabilities, including native and partner reporting inside the Cockpit, at RSNA 2025. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit newvue.ai.About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue builds cloud-native radiology workflow software that unifies how radiologists work. Its EmpowerSuite™ platform brings together an Intelligent Worklist, a unified Radiologist Cockpit, native and partner reporting, and enterprise quality workflows into a single, web-based desktop that connects to existing PACS, RIS, and clinical systems. The platform aligns the right case with the right radiologist, assembles clinical context, and delivers reporting in the same workspace, helping practices modernize without disruptive rip-and-replace projects.About Chris McIntyreChris McIntyre is a product and UX leader focused on medical imaging and clinical documentation. Before joining NewVue, he held senior leadership roles at several radiology product companies, including Agfa, Calgary Scientific, Intelerad and Smart Reporting. Over his career, he has worked closely with radiologists, technologists, and health IT teams to develop diagnostic experiences that optimize productivity and efficiency while keeping clinicians firmly in control of their workflow. Most recently at Smart Reporting, he helped shape their adaptive, AI-powered diagnostic reporting solutions that are used by radiology and other imaging specialties worldwide.

