UPES University Launches Youth Chapter of BCYW Foundation to Empower Young Women with Breast Health and Cancer Education

UPES Uni Youth BCYW chapter and BCYW Foundation team leader Dr. Kumar. BCYW Foundation team members lecturing at UPES University event. BCYW Foundation team with UPES students with breast cancer posters, Facilitation of BCYW Foundation team speakers by Dr. Subhajit Basu.

Collaboration with BCYW Foundation USA aims to enhance prevention, early detection, and student-led advocacy on increasing breast cancer risks among young women

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPES University , a leading multidisciplinary university in Uttarakhand known for its commitment to holistic student development, has launched a Youth Chapter of the Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) Foundation , USA, to raise awareness about breast health and provide preventive education among young women in India. The youth breast cancer awareness and empowerment chapter aims to educate young female students about breast health, early detection, and preventive care, while also sensitizing boys to pass the message to young adults and women at home.UPES University inaugurated the youth chapter of the BCYW Foundation on November 28, 2025, with an event starting at noon and continuing throughout the day, featuring students, faculty, and School of Health Sciences leadership. The UPES’s BCYW Chapter team included student leaders from various departments and schools, highlighting the college’s vibrant, socially conscious campus culture—now with a renewed emphasis on promoting breast health advocacy.The chapter was launched under the overall leadership of Padma Venkat, PhD (Professor and Dean, School of Health Sciences & Technology), and implemented by an enthusiastic team, including Dhruv Kumar, PhD (Professor & Cluster Head, Allied Health Sciences) and Jyoti Upadhyay, PhD (Associate Professor and Coordinator Clinical Research).Speaking about the initiative, UPES School of Health Sciences Dean Venkat highlighted the university’s strong commitment to empowering female students and to preventive healthcare. “By creating a supportive platform where young women can learn, ask questions, and seek guidance, the purpose of the youth chapter is to inspire a culture of awareness and early action,” Rakesh Kumar said.The BCYW Foundation’s CEO, Dr. Kumar, expressed his hope that the Youth Breast Health chapter will be a campus-wide initiative percolating across all Schools of the University, a sentiment Dean Venkat echoed and felt was of the need of the hour, best accomplished by the Head of Student Engagement, Dr. Abhishek Sinha. The purpose of the newly established youth chapter of the BCYW Foundation by UPES University is to empower young women with essential knowledge and tools for prevention, early detection, and risk reduction.The event featured a 90-minute interactive session and informal discussions throughout the day, led by Rakesh Kumar, PhD (CEO, BCYWF); Vartika Saxena, MBBS, MD (Professor and Head); Gargi Pandey, MBBS, MD (Senior Resident), Department of Community Medicine, AIIMS Rishikesh; and Kajal Malik and Ruchi Negi (Assistant Professors), Himalayiya College of Nursing, Sparsh Himalaya University, Uttarakhand. The BCYW Foundation team covered key topics, including:• The importance of self-breast care and understanding what’s normal for her• The value of early detection and regular self-exams• Myths and misconceptions about breast cancer• Lifestyle and health factors that influence risk• The importance of prioritizing breast health and consulting doctors with concerns• Access to BCYWF and YCBH resourcesThe event will also include student-led posters to encourage ongoing awareness beyond the session. Students will have the opportunity to engage in open conversations with experts, helping normalize discussions around breast health and make them stigma-free.The establishment of the BCYW Youth Chapter comes at a crucial time. Breast cancer continues to be the leading cancer among women of all ages, and the World Health Organization data project a significant rise in cases among Indian women under 39 by 2050. The projected average age of diagnosis—33.73 years by 2040 for India—shows that today’s 18- to 19-year-old young adults will be the women at risk tomorrow. Early empowerment of young women can have a lasting positive impact on women's health and well-being. Campus chapters organize activities year-round, including peer-led discussions, awareness campaigns, and self-care advocacy, extending their efforts beyond “Pink October.” YCBH local chapters aim to empower young women with vital knowledge and tools for prevention, early detection, and risk reduction.ABOUT: The BCYW Foundation is a global organization with a presence in 29 countries dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH) , a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors.

