Miranda House Launches Youth Chapter of the BCYW Foundation to Raise Breast Health Awareness Among Young Women

BCYW Foundation Youth Chapter Inaugural Ceremony. Dr. Rakesh Kumar Presenting the Memorial Lecture. Students, Faculty, and Guest Speakers at the Lectures. Dr. Rakesh Kumar Interacting with the Visitors and Departmental Faculty.

Collaboration with BCYW Foundation USA aims to enhance prevention, early detection, and student-led advocacy on increasing breast cancer risks among young women

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miranda House, the leading women’s college at Delhi University, has launched a Youth Chapter of the Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) Foundation, USA, to enhance breast health awareness and preventive education among young women in India. Founded in 1948 and recognized for introducing a science degree in a women’s college, Miranda House is celebrated for academic excellence, interdisciplinary engagement, and its longstanding commitment to women’s empowerment and leadership.The establishment of the BCYW Youth Chapter comes at a crucial time. Breast cancer continues to be the leading cancer among women of all ages, and the World Health Organization data project a significant rise in cases among Indian women under 39 by 2050. The projected average age of diagnosis—33.73 years by 2040 for India—shows that today’s 18- to 19-year-old young adults will be the women at risk tomorrow. Early empowerment of young women can have a lasting positive impact on women's health and well-being.Miranda House inaugurated its chapter on November 12, 2025, with an event starting at 3:30 and continuing onward, featuring students, faculty, and college leadership. Faculty-in-Charge, Dr. Nisha Vashishta from the Department of Zoology, led the event. Foundation's Dr. Rakesh Kumar delivered the keynote speech at the annual Dr. Saroj Kesar Memorial Lecture, sharing insights on changing breast cancer trends among young women and emphasizing innovative intervention strategies. The program also included a talk by Dr. Rajeev Ranjan from Ziagnois, who highlighted the importance of diagnostic accuracy.In response to this growing health challenge, the BCYW Foundation created the Youth Council for Breast Health—its main global student program—to equip young women with knowledge and tools to prevent, detect early, and reduce risks on campuses. Campus chapters organize activities year-round, including peer-led discussions, awareness campaigns, and self-care advocacy, extending their efforts beyond “Pink October.” YCBH local chapters aim to empower young women with vital knowledge and tools for prevention, early detection, and risk reduction.The Miranda House BCYW Youth Chapter team included student leaders from various disciplines, highlighting the college’s vibrant, socially conscious campus culture—now with a renewed emphasis on promoting breast health advocacy. The purpose of the newly established youth chapter of the BCYW Foundation is to empower young women with essential knowledge and tools for prevention, early detection, and risk reduction.ABOUT: The BCYW Foundation is a global organization with a presence in 29 countries dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH), a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors. The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfill its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.