BCYW Foundation Advances Awareness and Prevention for Lifestyle-Driven Breast Cancer at 2025 International Conference

Dr. Funk discusses that majority of breast cancerb are not linked with a family history. Breast cancer risk factors which can't or can be changed.

BCYW Foundation Highlights the impact of lifestyle choices, early detection, and personalized care in reducing BCYW risks

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) Foundation proudly spotlighted a powerful Special Talk at the recent International Conference on Young Women’s Breast Cancer and Health, featuring Dr. Kristi Funk—renowned breast cancer surgeon, lifestyle medicine physician, bestselling author, and global health advocate.Dr. Funk delivered an impactful presentation on breast cancer risk factors affecting young women, drawing a clear distinction between those that cannot be changed and those that can be significantly influenced through informed lifestyle choices. Throughout the conference, attendees engaged in vibrant discussions surrounding personalized healthcare approaches and holistic strategies designed to support better young women facing breast cancer worldwide.Empowering Choices: Reducing Breast Cancer Risk Through Lifestyle ChangesWhile treatment advancements have helped reduce breast cancer mortality rates in high-income countries by about 1.3% annually, the worldwide burden remains profound. Dr. Funk emphasized that about 20% of breast cancer cases are linked to family history, highlighting the importance of addressing the far more prevalent non-genetic factors.“Lifestyle and environmental influences play a significant role in breast cancer risk, often providing opportunities for prevention through informed choices,” she noted. “Prevention is achievable through lifestyle changes, as many risk factors are within our control.” Dr. Funk encouraged women—especially younger women—to understand the power of daily decisions:“Every time you eat or don’t eat strategically, you’re choosing to either fuel or fight inflammation—the foundation of all health and illness.” She emphasized the importance of nutritious eating, regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and reducing exposure to toxins and chronic stress.“You can’t change your gender or genetics,” she said, “but you can change your exposures and habits. Every decision matters.”Dr. Funk also strongly emphasized the importance of educating young people early. “The easiest cure is prevention—real prevention. We must begin offering lifestyle and health guidance starting in the teenage years.” Early education combined with early detection, she noted, creates a powerful way to reduce the global impact of breast cancer.Looking Forward: BCYW Foundation’s Commitment to the FutureThe BCYW Foundation closed the session by outlining key focus areas that will shape its advocacy, programs, and partnerships ahead:• Power of Empowerment: Equipping young women with knowledge, confidence, and resources to advocate for their own health through education and early detection.• Informed Decision-Making: ensuring women have access to essential information about genetic factors, breast density, and other risk determinants to support proactive, life-saving decisions.• Personalized Care: Promoting healthcare strategies tailored to individual risk profiles, recognizing that personalized screening and treatment are crucial for improved outcomes.• The Power of Advocacy: Amplifying the voices of patients, survivors, and families to promote meaningful policy change, raise awareness, and foster innovation in breast cancer research and care.ABOUT: The BCYW Foundation is a global organization with a presence in 29 countries dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH) , a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors.The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfill its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

