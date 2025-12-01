Riverbend Church Announces 2025 Christmas Season: A Celebration of the Signs of Christmas

Celebrate Austin's Christmas at Riverbend Church

The Signs of Christmas will focus on the familiar Biblical stories that tell of the signs that pointed to the coming of The Messiah, and the promise of God with Us.” — Dr. Dave Haney, Pastor

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Place Where Austin Celebrates the Christmas Season Riverbend Church invites the Austin community to experience the wonder and joy of the Christmas season through a series of services, concerts, and family-friendly events designed to inspire hope and connection. This year’s theme, “The Signs of Christmas” will "focus on the familiar Biblical stories that tell of the signs that pointed to the coming of The Messiah, and the promise of God with Us” explained Dr. Dave Haney, celebrating his 20th Christmas at Riverbend as Senior Pastor. Each year, thousands of people from all over Austin flock to Riverbend to celebrate the season.“Christmas is a time when people are longing for meaning, beauty, and togetherness,” said Scott Reeves, Community Engagement & Production Executive Pastor at Riverbend Church. Our desire is to create moments where every person—whether they’ve been part of the Riverbend family for years or are stepping into church for the first time—feels welcomed, encouraged, and reminded of God’s nearness.”Season Highlights Include:• Austin Symphony Presents Handel’s Messiah - December 2, 8PMThe Austin Symphony Orchestra presents its holiday tradition, Handel’s Messiah, accompanied by Chorus Austin for you and your family! Purchase tickets www.riverbendcentre.org • Advent Concert - with Michael Gungor - December 4, 7:30PMJoin us for this special Unplugged at the Chapel concert, featuring Grammy-nominated songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Michael Gungor, with RL Kentopp. This will be an evening of storytelling, reflection, and music centered on the theme of Advent: the season of anticipation, longing, and hope. We are each waiting for something new...What are you waiting for? And, what are we waiting for? Purchase tickets www.riverbendcentre.org • Millennial Choirs & Orchestras: Silent Night - December 11, 5 & 8PMCelebrate the magic of the 19th season at Christmas with Millennial Choirs & Orchestras – Silent Night.Millennial Choirs & Orchestras brings together hundreds of children, youth, and adult voices, united with a majestic symphony orchestra, for an unforgettable evening of music honoring the hope, peace, and joy of Christmas. Purchase tickets www.riverbendcentre.org • Riverbend Children’s Concert - December 14Come sing with our Kid’s Ministry Choir and help share the joy of this most blessed season! FREE• Christmas Eve Candlelight Services - December 24, @ 2, 4, & 6PMA beloved Austin tradition, Riverbend’s Candlelight Services offer a beautiful and reverent celebration of Christ’s birth. With carols, Scripture, candlelight, and a message of hope, this service brings families together for an experience both timeless and deeply moving. FREEA Season of InvitationExecutive Pastor Chris Hanson stated “As we wrap up 2025, let's come together at Riverbend for a heartfelt year-end gathering, a chance to reflect, connect, and give thanks for all the good that's unfolded here this year. We'll share stories, lift each other up, and celebrate how we've grown stronger through both the joys and the challenges, remembering Pastor Dave's recent words that we can even be grateful for the bad things that built our resilience. In supporting one another like this, we not only look back with real gratitude but also step forward with excitement for 2026, ready for even bigger moments and fresh possibilities ahead.”Riverbend Church encourages the Austin community to participate, invite neighbors, and make this Christmas a season of renewed faith and connection.Event Details & RegistrationA full schedule of Christmas services and events can be found at www.riverbend.com/christmas . Some events maybe ticketed due to limited seating.About Riverbend ChurchRiverbend Church is a diverse, welcoming community in Austin committed to helping people discover and deepen their relationship with Jesus through worship, service, and authentic connection. With ministries for all ages and a heart for the city, Riverbend strives to be a place of belonging, healing, and hope. It is a place where all are welcome, the bruised, battered, broken, and bored, looking for new beginnings and encouragement.

