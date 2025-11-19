Riverbend Church & Centre for the Arts Presents Michael Gungor with RL Kentopp

Advent: What Are We Waiting For? A Night of Music and Storytelling

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverbend Church invites the Austin community to begin the Advent season with an evening of reflection, hope, and artistry at “Advent: What Are You Waiting For?”—a special music experience featuring acclaimed singer/songwriter Michael Gungor and worship leader RL Kentopp on Thursday, December 4 at Riverbend Church Smith Family Chapel.As the world enters a season defined by anticipation and longing, this one-night gathering is designed to create sacred space for the soul. Through music, storytelling, and moments of guided reflection, Michael Gungor and RL Kentopp will lead attendees into the heart of Advent—exploring themes of waiting, wonder, and the quiet work of God in our lives.“Advent is an invitation to pause, breathe, and pay attention,” says Riverbend's Scott Reeves, Community Engagement Executive. “We are thrilled to welcome Michael Gungor—an artist known for his depth, creativity, and spiritual insight—to help guide us into this meaningful season. This is an opportunity for our community to reflect in the bustle of the season."Michael Gungor, a Grammy-nominated artist and co-creator of The Liturgists, is known for his innovative approach to faith and art. His music has resonated with audiences around the world for its honesty, imagination, and emotional resonance. Gungor shared, "I love Advent for the way it calls us into mystery—into noticing the Divine hidden in the most tender and forgotten corners of our lives. It will be a gift to sit, sing, and explore that mystery together with the Austin community."RL Kentopp, one of Riverbend’s worship leaders and recording artists, brings a blend of sincerity, warmth, and musical talent that has become a hallmark of the Riverbend Church artistic community. Kentopp remarked, "To me, Advent is a season of waiting, and each year that waiting takes on a different shape. We find ourselves hoping for something new, whether it is work, a child, healing, clarity, or the strength to face loss. Yet we wait together as well. As a community, we look toward the moment when God draws near in the person of Jesus. This season invites both expectation and tenderness, and it has become my favorite time of year because it reminds me that waiting can be holy."Whether you are deeply rooted in the Advent tradition or simply seeking a moment of peace join Riverbend this Christmas. You can learn more about this concert and all of RIverbend's holiday events at www.riverbend.com/christmas Event Details:Riverbend Church and Centre for the Arts PresentAdvent: What Are We Waiting For?Artist: Michael Gungor (joined by RL Kentopp)Date & Time: December 4, 2025 at 7:30 PMGeneral Admission $25TIckets at www.riverbendcentre.org Riverbend Smith Family Chapel4214 N Capital of Texas HwyAustin, TX 78746

