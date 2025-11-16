Celebrate Thanksgiving With Blessing Offor And Riverbend Church

Riverbend Church Annual Thanksgiving Presentation

What better way to begin your Thanksgiving week than by hearing the music of a guy named Blessing.” — Scott Reeves, Community Engagement & Production Executive Pastor

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverbend Church is honored to welcome Nashville-based, Dove- and GRAMMY-nominated musician Blessing Offor as the featured artist for its annual Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, November 23 at 10:30 AM. Known for his radiant joy, remarkable story of gratitude, and musical excellence, Offor will perform alongside the Riverbend Band and acclaimed local musicians Curtis Lee, Ruthie Craft, and Ferera Swan. This is a free event.Offor’s dynamic presence, soulful voice, and transcendent songwriting have captivated audiences across the country. His debut album, My Tribe, topped charts in early 2023 and launched his mainstream crossover hit “Brighter Days.” Subsequent collaborations with celebrated artists—including Lauren Daigle, Benjamin William Hastings, and TobyMac—further solidified his rising influence. His duet with TobyMac, “The Goodness,” earned Offor his first No. 1 single.Despite accolades spanning both Christian and mainstream music, Offor’s sound resists easy categorization. Blending inspirational pop, bluesy roots textures, and spiritual depth, his music bridges audiences and opens unexpected doors—including recent tour dates with Robert Randolph & The Family Band.A defining moment in his artistic journey came after a performance in a small venue when an audience member remarked, “Why does your music feel like church without religion?” For Offor, that question revealed his calling: to bring light, beauty, and Spirit through authenticity rather than expectation. “I think that’s my mission field,” he says.Offor continues that mission on his newly released sophomore album, Real, a bold, 16-track exploration co-written with an array of renowned collaborators such as Rita Springer, Joy Williams, and Sandra McCracken. The project includes a standout duet, “Somebody’s Child,” featuring the legendary Dolly Parton. Determined never to repeat himself, Offor describes the album as a creative step forward: “If you’re looking for My Tribe Number Two, it’s not this. Writing this record meant reaching further and saying things that are sometimes scary to say.”Riverbend Church invites the Austin community to experience an inspiring morning of gratitude, joy, and musical artistry as Blessing Offor leads a special Thanksgiving celebration of hope and connection. “What better way to begin your Thanksgiving week than by hearing the music of a guy named Blessing,” said Scott Reeves, Community Engagement & Production Executive Pastor at Riverbend Church. “We hope our community will be encouraged this holiday season through this service.”Event Details:Riverbend Church Austin — Annual Thanksgiving ServiceNovember 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM4214 N. Capital of Texas Hwy. | Austin, TX 78746Open to the public. All are welcome. Free.About Riverbend ChurchRiverbend Church exists to bring people together in a spirit of hope, grace, and community. Through worship, music, and it's compassionate outreach to Austin, Riverbend seeks to create meaningful spaces where every person can experience belonging and encouragement.

