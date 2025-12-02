New Video Service, ‘Our Living Story,’ Helps Preserve Family Memories for Future Generations

Our Living Story Xmas gift idea On Location Filming an interview with high quality broadcast equipment and quality lightinng

Emmy-nominated producer Mark Solley launches Our Living Story, preserving life stories through cinematic, in-home interviews.

I started Our Living Story after losing my father before I could film his story. It taught me how precious it is to preserve those voices while we still can.” — Mark Solley, Emmy-Nominated Producer

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy-nominated producer and director Mark Solley, founder of Shore Brand Media , has launched Our Living Story — a beautifully crafted new service designed to preserve family stories through cinematic, in-home filmed interviews. With over two decades of experience producing broadcast television and documentaries for PBS and other networks, Solley brings a professional yet deeply personal touch to legacy storytelling. His vision is to give families something far more meaningful than a photo album — a living record of the people, voices, and stories that shaped their lives. “Every family has stories worth preserving,” said Mark Solley, founder of Our Living Story. “We approach these sessions with the same care and artistry we bring to broadcast television — transforming life experiences into legacy films that capture the heart of who someone is, not just what they’ve done.” Each Our Living Story session is filmed on location, right in the client’s home, using professional cameras, lighting, and audio to ensure the final result looks and sounds cinematic. The process is designed to feel relaxed and conversational — allowing individuals to reflect on their life journeys, share lessons, and preserve memories in their own words. Clients describe the experience as intimate, effortless, and deeply rewarding. Carolyn Rush, a recent client who commissioned a filmed life story as part of her public campaign, shared: “Mark came to my home with his production assistant, set up the recording equipment, and guided me through a question and answer session that perfectly documented my life from the earliest days to the present. He completely understood the tone I wanted and captured the message beautifully. The finished work elevated my story — and was a huge hit with my children.” This holiday season, Our Living Story is positioning its cinematic interviews as one of the most heartfelt and enduring gifts a family can give. Whether it’s documenting the story of a grandparent, celebrating a milestone, or simply capturing a loved one’s laughter and wisdom, these films create a time capsule that future generations will cherish. In addition to family commissions, Solley is developing a Caregiver Partnership Program that will allow home care professionals, hospice agencies, and senior-living coordinators to offer Our Living Story to their clients. The program will include referral commissions and custom co-branded marketing materials — helping caregivers bring this legacy service to the families who need it most. “Caregivers are often the bridge between generations,” said Solley. “They understand better than anyone how important it is to preserve a person’s story before it’s lost. This program allows them to play a meaningful role in that process while creating an additional income opportunity.”

Our Living Story Promo

