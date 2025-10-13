Carolyn Rush Launches New TV & Social Media Spots for LD‑1 Assembly Campaign

Carolyn Rush Candidate for NJ Assembly LD1 the graphic used i her public outreach

I’m running for the Assembly to be a pragmatic problem solver for our shore towns — to protect our rights, strengthen our communities, and deliver commonsense solutions that lower costs.” — Carolyn Rush

SEA ISLES CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolyn Rush, Democratic candidate for the New Jersey General Assembly in Legislative District 1, today released the first of a series of TV and social media spots produced by Shore Brand Media . The new creative was shot on location yesterday in Rush’s longtime seaside home of Sea Isle City. The campaign plans to run the TV versions across targeted local cable and streaming placements and to distribute short vertical edits across social platforms."After running for Congress in 2022 and 2024, I know what it takes to connect with voters and get things done," Rush said. "I’m running for the Assembly to be a pragmatic problem solver for our shore towns and for the whole district — to protect our rights, strengthen our communities, and deliver commonsense solutions to lower costs and increase opportunity."Production notes: Shore Brand Media produced the spot on a tight timeline, capturing footage of local residents, shoreline resiliency points, and everyday scenes that reflect life in the district.ABOUT CAROLYN RUSH- Grew up in Medford, NJ; graduate of Shawnee High School.- Holds a degree in computer Science from Montclair State University.- Longtime Sea Isle City homeowner (25 years; full-time resident for the past decade).- Retired engineer with early career experience in intelligent transportation (including work on initial E-ZPass implementations) and nearly 20 years at Lockheed Martin on the Aegis defense system.PRIORITIES & ISSUESRush’s campaign emphasizes pragmatic, constituent‑driven priorities:• Protecting New Jersey residents’ rights against federal overreach, including reproductive rights and LGBTQ protections.• Strengthening gun‑safety measures such as universal background checks and safe‑storage laws.• Expanding access to health care and fully funding the state’s Reproductive Freedom Act.• Affordable housing and stronger enforcement of the Mount Laurel doctrine.• Smarter consolidation of municipalities and school districts to reduce overhead and constrain property‑tax growth.• Urgent action on beach erosion, flood preparedness, and climate resiliency for shore communities, with periodic regulatory reassessments.• Investment in public transportation, with special attention to improving connections in Cumberland County to spur jobs and economic growth."I’m proud to be a pragmatic voice who brings engineering‑level problem solving to Trenton," Rush said. "I’ll work to bring people together, cut through partisan gridlock, and deliver results for our communities."

Carolyn Rush "Lets make NJ Stronger"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.