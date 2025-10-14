New Service ‘Our Living Story’ Brings Family Histories to Life on Film

Picture of a empty rocking chair

Our Living Story Launches to Preserve Family Legacies on Film New Jersey–Based Company Offers Free Filming for WWII Veterans

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy-nominated producer Mark Solley has officially launched Our Living Story, a heartfelt video storytelling service that captures and preserves the life stories of everyday people. The project blends broadcast-quality filmmaking with a deeply personal mission: ensuring that voices, wisdom, and memories are not lost to time.The inspiration for Our Living Story began with Solley’s late father. “When my dad passed, I realized how much of him was gone with him — the small details, his stories, his voice, even the way he laughed,” Solley said. “I would have given anything to sit with him again, to hear those stories in his own words. That became my mission — to help other families keep what I couldn’t.”Each film is a carefully crafted personal documentary, filmed in a comfortable setting where clients can reflect on their lives, values, and experiences. The interviews are woven together with family photos, home videos, and music to create a cinematic keepsake that future generations can treasure.As part of its founding mission, Our Living Story is offering free filming sessions for World War II veterans and discounted sessions for all other veterans. “We’re losing more than a thousand World War II veterans each week,” Solley noted. “Their stories are part of the American record — courage, resilience, sacrifice — and it’s our responsibility to preserve them before they fade away.”Currently, Our Living Story serves families throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, with plans to open a satellite office in California early next year. The California office will also produce and air a weekly radio show by the same name, Our Living Story, featuring excerpts from filmed interviews, conversations about preserving legacy, and guest storytellers from across the country.Solley, who has more than two decades of experience in broadcast television and documentary production, sees this new chapter as both professional and personal. “This isn’t just about filmmaking — it’s about connection,” he said. “It’s about giving people the gift of remembrance, and reminding families that their stories matter.”Families, historians, and veterans interested in participating can learn more or request filming by visiting www.OurLivingStory.com or contacting info@ourlivingstory.com.

