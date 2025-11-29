St. Albans Barracks | Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A2008743
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME:11/28/2025 at 1800 hours
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Zander Herbert
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 28, 2025, at 1800 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call regarding a crash that occurred in the northbound lane of Interstate 89 in the Town of Georgia near mile marker 105. Statements and on-scene investigation revealed that vehicle 1, operated by Zander Herbert (23) of St. Albans, hit the left lane guard rail and entered the median of the interstate. The damaged guardrail created a traffic hazard, which was mitigated when emergency services arrived on scene.
