St. Albans Barracks | Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A2008743

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Benjamin Weed                  

STATION: St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME:11/28/2025 at 1800 hours

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Zander Herbert

AGE:  23

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Moderate

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On November 28, 2025, at 1800 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call regarding a crash that occurred in the northbound lane of Interstate 89 in the Town of Georgia near mile marker 105. Statements and on-scene investigation revealed that vehicle 1, operated by Zander Herbert (23) of St. Albans, hit the left lane guard rail and entered the median of the interstate. The damaged guardrail created a traffic hazard, which was mitigated when emergency services arrived on scene.  

 

