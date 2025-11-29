St. Albans Barracks | Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:25A2008743 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802 524 5993 DATE/TIME:11/28/2025 at 1800 hours VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Zander Herbert AGE: 23 SEAT BELT: Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2012 VEHICLE MAKE: Ford VEHICLE MODEL: Focus DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate INJURIES: Minor HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 28, 2025, at 1800 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call regarding a crash that occurred in the northbound lane of Interstate 89 in the Town of Georgia near mile marker 105. Statements and on-scene investigation revealed that vehicle 1, operated by Zander Herbert (23) of St. Albans, hit the left lane guard rail and entered the median of the interstate. The damaged guardrail created a traffic hazard, which was mitigated when emergency services arrived on scene.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.