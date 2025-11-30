Traffic Alert - I 89 NB and SB in the Sharon area

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 NB and SB in the Sharon area has both lanes obstructed in the area of MM14 to MM16 due to a weather event: ice/icy road.

This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.