Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3004861

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/29/25 at 0558 Hours

STREET: Trumbull Hill Rd

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hunter J. Stratton

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/29/25 at approximately 0558 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a single vehicle crash in the area of Trumbull Hill Road in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. It was reported that no one was with the vehicle.

An investigation into the crash revealed that the operator was Hunter Stratton (24). Stratton had caused damage to a homeowner's property. Stratton was located later on and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Bennington Criminal Division on 01/26/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

LODGED-LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2026 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.