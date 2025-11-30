Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3004861
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/29/25 at 0558 Hours
STREET: Trumbull Hill Rd
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hunter J. Stratton
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/29/25 at approximately 0558 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a single vehicle crash in the area of Trumbull Hill Road in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. It was reported that no one was with the vehicle.
An investigation into the crash revealed that the operator was Hunter Stratton (24). Stratton had caused damage to a homeowner's property. Stratton was located later on and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Bennington Criminal Division on 01/26/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
LODGED-LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2026 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
