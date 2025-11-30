News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification I 89 NB and SB Sharon Area`

Department of Public Safety News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification I 89 NB and SB in the area between MM 14 and 16 is experiencing delays due to a weather-related road conditions. This incident is expected to last for several hours as there are active crashes in the area. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





