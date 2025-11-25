DPH Encourages Healthy Eating and Healthy Habits this Thanksgiving Season

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 25, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As Thanksgiving approaches, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) recognizes that when it comes to health and nutrition, this holiday season may look different for many families across our state. DPH encourages residents to focus on nourishing their bodies, stretching their food dollars, and finding community support wherever possible.

“Healthy eating isn’t just about what’s on your plate; It’s also about access to healthy food and creative ways to prepare it,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DPH interim director. “We want South Carolinians to know that there are local programs, meal sites, and other options that can help make healthy, affordable meals possible this Thanksgiving and beyond.”

Accessing Food and Support

If you’re unsure where your next meal is coming from, you’re not alone and help is available:

Local Food Pantries and Community Fridges: Visit your local food pantry or community food distribution site to access fresh produce, canned goods, and staples (like rice, pasta, and potatoes). Many churches, libraries, and community centers host free food days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Congregate Dining for Seniors: For older adults, many senior centers and community organizations offer free or low-cost congregate dining programs that provide nutritious meals and social connection. Contact your local Area Agency on Aging to find a site near you.

Making a Healthy, Budget-Friendly Thanksgiving

You don’t need an expensive spread to celebrate Thanksgiving with meaning and flavor. Try these tips for nutritious and budget-friendly meals:

Shop Smart : Build your meal around low-cost, nutrient-rich foods such as beans, lentils, brown rice, frozen vegetables, and seasonal produce like sweet potatoes or collard greens.

: Build your meal around low-cost, nutrient-rich foods such as beans, lentils, brown rice, frozen vegetables, and seasonal produce like sweet potatoes or collard greens. Stretch Ingredients : Turn one main dish into multiple meals. For example, roast a whole chicken instead of a turkey. It’s smaller, less expensive, and perfect for leftovers like soups or sandwiches.

: Turn one main dish into multiple meals. For example, roast a whole chicken instead of a turkey. It’s smaller, less expensive, and perfect for leftovers like soups or sandwiches. Cook in Community : If possible, cook and share dishes with friends or neighbors to reduce costs.

: If possible, cook and share dishes with friends or neighbors to reduce costs. Lighten Up Recipes : Replace sour cream with plain Greek yogurt for a creamy, lower-cost alternative. Use canned fruit in juice instead of syrup for desserts. Try applesauce or mashed bananas in place of butter or oil in baking. Choose lower-sodium canned goods and rinse them before using to reduce salt intake.

:

Staying Active and Involved

Movement and community involvement can support both physical and emotional health, especially during times of stress. Staying active doesn’t have to cost anything, and giving back can lift your spirits. Take a neighborhood walk, join a community exercise class, or volunteer at a local meal site. Remember, this is also the time of year when respiratory diseases increase. Please stay away from others if you are ill.

This Thanksgiving, DPH encourages everyone to focus on what’s within reach: a shared meal, a warm conversation, a moment of gratitude, or a simple healthy choice. Every small step counts toward a stronger, healthier community.

DPH wishes a harvest of comfort, good health, and good times this Thanksgiving!

