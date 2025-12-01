Kind Seed Co now Sells Authentic European Seed Bank Genetics

Kindseed.com is now offering Royal Queen Seeds high quality genetic souvenirs without customs, tariffs or duties in a direct to US consumer model.

"We are embarking on a new journey to bring a selection of the finest European hemp genetics direct to US consumers mailboxes without customs, duties or tariffs."
— Rick Smith
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s home growers can now order Europe’s most awarded cannabis genetics and have them delivered straight to their door — no customs, no duties, no delays

Kind Seed Co today launched nationwide distribution of Royal Queen Seeds’ line of premium cannabis seeds, marking an important step forward and U.S. customers can legally and directly purchase these decades-refined European genetics without international shipping hurdles.

For years, American home growers have relied on stories, forums, and the occasional risky overseas order to access Royal Queen Seeds’ world-renowned strains. The new partnership eliminates those barriers completely: every pack is stocked in the U.S., ships domestically, and arrives in plain, discreet packaging within days.

“We are embarking on a new journey to bring a selection of the finest European hemp and cannabis genetics directly to U.S. consumers’ mailboxes without customs, duties, or tariffs,” said Rick Smith, founder of Kind Seed Co. “Teaming up with Royal Queen Seeds means American growers finally get the same seed quality that has dominated competitions across Europe for more than twenty years.”

The initial launch includes dozens of Royal Queen Seeds’ most popular feminized, autoflowering, and CBD-rich varieties, with new drops planned throughout 2026. All products are fully compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and ship to every state where buying seeds is legal.

The complete Royal Queen Seeds collection is available now at https://kindseed.com/brand/royal-queen-seeds/

About Kind Seed Co
Kind Seed Co is a grower-founded, values-driven seed bank based in Wyoming, dedicated to providing American home and commercial cultivators with the world’s best hemp genetics, fastest shipping, and legendary customer service.

Rick Smith
Kind Seed Co
+1 844-807-1234
email us here

