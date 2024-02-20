Weed Seeds Usa Joins Forces with Kind Seed Co to Unite Cannabis Seed Brands under One Roof
Find over 1075 Weed Seeds Usa white label hemp souvenir cannabis cultivars at kindseed.com with shipping to Ohio and all 50 states as well as Canada.
This collaboration is not just about expanding our product line, but also about delivering top-notch quality and customer service to our clients' doorsteps, faster than ever before.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weed Seeds Usa and Kind Seed Co have announced their partnership to unite various cannabis seed brands under one roof. This collaboration aims to provide home growers with a convenient and reliable source for high-quality cannabis seeds, including feminized, autoflower, and high THC seeds perfect for growing marijuana flowers at home.
— Rick Smith
The partnership between Weed Seeds Usa and Kind Seed Co comes at a time when the demand for cannabis seeds is on the rise, especially among home growers. With the legalization of cannabis in many states, more and more people are turning to home cultivation for personal use. However, finding a trustworthy source for quality seeds that ship fast and offer quality genetics can be a challenge.
Rick Smith shares his thoughts: "The merger of Weed Seeds USA and Kind Seed Co is a groundbreaking moment in the souvenir hemp industry, as we join forces to create a powerhouse online seed bank that serves both Canada and the USA with an unparalleled selection of over 1075 cultivars of cannabis seeds. This collaboration is not just about expanding our product line, but also about delivering top-notch quality and customer service to our clients' doorsteps, faster than ever before. Together, we will redefine the standards of excellence in the cannabis seed market, cultivating a greener future for all."
Through this partnership, home growers can now access a wide variety of Weed Seeds Usa white label cannabis seeds, all in one place kindseed.com. This includes feminized seeds, which produce only female plants, ensuring a higher yield of potent sticky pungent buds. Autoflower seeds, which require less maintenance and have a shorter growing cycle, are also available. And for those looking for a more potent strain, high THC seeds come in dozens of varieties in both feminized and autoflower. All genetics have less 0.3% thc at time of sale and are classified as hemp souvenirs under the Farm bill of 2018.
The convenience of having these seeds shipped directly to home growers' mailboxes is another benefit of this partnership. This eliminates the need to visit physical stores or wait for long shipping times. With just a few clicks, home growers can now have access to top-quality cannabis seeds from trusted brands.
Weed Seeds Usa and Kind Seed Co are excited about this partnership and the potential it holds for the cannabis industry. By uniting various seed brands under one roof, they hope to make it easier for home growers to access high-quality seeds and contribute to the growth of the cannabis community. For more information, visit their website or social media pages.
Rick Smith
Kind Seed Co
+1 844-778-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other