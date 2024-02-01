Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,511 in the last 365 days.

Weedseeds.ninja Rebrands as Kind Seed Co, Uniting Prominent Brands for One-Stop Cannabis Seed Shop

weed-seeds-ninja

Weed Seeds Ninja

kind-seed-co-logo

Kind Seed Co Logo

Weedseeds.ninja, also known as Weed Seeds Canada and formerly I49 Canada, moves to its forever home as Kind Seed Co.

This move will allow us to offer our customers a more diverse range of cannabis seeds, making it easier for them to find the perfect strain for their needs under one brand and product lines.”
— Rick Smith
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weedseeds.ninja, also known as Weed Seeds Canada and formerly I49 Canada, is excited to announce its move to its forever home as Kind Seed Co. This collaboration will unite several prominent brands into one awe-inspiring website, kindseed.com. Kind Seed Co is a leading online retailer of cannabis seeds, catering to home growers in Canada and the USA for growing marijuana flowers and collecting.

The rebranding of Weedseeds.ninja to Kind Seed Co marks a significant milestone for the company. With the merging of multiple brands, Kind Seed Co will now offer a wider selection of high-quality cannabis seeds, making it a one-stop-shop for all cannabis enthusiasts. The new website, kindseed.com, will feature a user-friendly interface, making it easier for customers to browse and purchase their desired seeds.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Kind Seed Co and the merging of our brands under one roof. This move will allow us to offer our customers a more diverse range of cannabis seeds, making it easier for them to find the perfect strain for their needs," said Rick Smith the founder of Kind Seed Co. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best shopping experience and the highest quality seeds, and we believe that this collaboration will help us achieve that."

Kind Seed Co is committed to providing its customers with top-notch customer service and a seamless shopping experience. The company takes pride in its extensive selection of cannabis seeds, including popular strains such as Blue Dream, Girl Scout Cookies, and White Widow. With the rebranding, Kind Seed Co aims to become the go-to destination for all cannabis enthusiasts in Canada and the USA.

For more information about Kind Seed Co and its wide range of cannabis seeds, please visit kindseed.com. Follow Kind Seed Co on social media for updates and promotions.

Contact:
Kind Seed Co
Email: info@kindseed.com
Website: kindseed.com

Rick Smith
Kind Seed Co
+1 844-807-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Weedseeds.ninja Rebrands as Kind Seed Co, Uniting Prominent Brands for One-Stop Cannabis Seed Shop

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more